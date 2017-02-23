County Roads plan set for Feb. 28 discussion

By Kitty Mayo

The proposed five-year highway improvement plan will go before the Itasca County Board of Commissioners in coming weeks. Covering road construction seasons from 2017 to 2021, a new five-year plan is created every year.

Ryan Sutherland, assistant county engineer, says that making a plan for road improvements is a constantly evolving process. “We cross off projects that were completed, and revise and add the fifth year to make what’s really a working draft,” he said.

Covering 1,335 miles of roadway and 140 bridges, the county’s Transportation Department has to navigate multiple variables that leave them relying on flexibility in their planning.

Updated every Spring primarily because of funding fluctuations, planning for road improvement in the county is always a moving target.

“The reality is that if we have construction planned for 2018 but run into glitches like permitting problems, we have to push things back. So it evolves,” said Karin Grandia, County Engineer.

Typically, Grandia says the current year is usually pretty settled, with the remaining four years usually requiring some re-shuffling.

The Transportation Department’s budget for 2017 makes up about 13 percent of the county’s budget for the year. A little over half of the transportation budget comes from state aid which is made up of revenue from the gas tax, motor vehicle sales tax, and license tab fees.

This year about $6 million, or about a third of the transportation budget, will come from the local property tax levy.

According to Sutherland, state aid highways in the county are those with single and double digits, and are typically more heavily traveled roadways. County roads that have three digits are worked on with local tax dollars.

Only one major reconstruction project is planned south of Pokegama Lake on 1.5 miles of CSAH 17 from County Road 459 to Greniger Road. Multiple bituminous overlay projects are planned throughout the county.

“We have a pretty heaving paving schedule this year, and not a ton of reconstruction,” stated Grandia.

Two bridges are slated for replacement, but those projects hang in the balance until bonding monies are allocated. An expected bonding bill was not passed in 2016, and if another is passed it would not happen until May.

“We are always in a holding pattern with bridge funding, and one of those bridges we were supposed to do last year,” Grandia said. The bridge over Bigfork River on County Road 229 is a $1.5 million project, and the bridge spanning a creek on County Road 336 is projected to cost $900,000 to replace.

Out of necessity the Transportation Department says they have to make assumptions in planning based on funding they expect to get, another example of why the plan remains a fluid document.

The proposed road improvement plan will be presented at the regularly scheduled county board meeting on Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. Community members wishing to make verbal comments to the county commissioners are encouraged to attend the meeting.

Once public input is considered, a final draft of the five-year plan will be brought to the board for approval in March.

Anyone can look at the complete draft document of the five-year plan with maps showing the proposed project locations online at the Itasca County website under the Transportation Department tab, and a paper copy can be obtained from the Transportation Department in the county courthouse.

Public feedback will be taken in writing through March 24, 2017.