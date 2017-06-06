County will assume financial risk for IMCare

By Kitty Mayo

Forced to consider taking on the financial risk of Itasca Medical Care (IMCare), or give up IMCare altogether, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners voted last week to assume liability.

A county based purchasing healthcare pass-through, IMCare manages the health care plans for medical assistance eligible residents of Itasca County.

IMCare’s financial risk had been backed by a network of county providers, including Grand Itasca and Bigfork Valley Healthcare, since 1982, with both of those entities announcing in February that they were leaving the risk pool.

The risk pool was responsible for covering losses in years that allotted state and federal funds did not cover costs.

Amid some controversy Itasca County administrators debated taking over the financial risk backing, instead of letting it revert to a corporate provider, such as HealthPartners.

Grand Itasca decided to pull back from the pool because of financial considerations brought on by two factors. State funding had dropped off, and the number of IMCare enrollees had risen.

Over the last four years IMCare participant numbers had risen from around 5,000 to over 8,500 people. Grand Itasca’s contribution to the financial risk pool in 2015 was over $1 million.

Grand Itasca’s CEO Mike Youso had spoken out against the county taking the risk, concerned that the county might pay an even lower rate than medical assistance reimbursements.

Fourteen percent of Grand Itasca’s clientele is served by IMCare, with another nine percent of their clients insured by straight medical assistance.

According to Board Chair Terry Snyder, he changed his mind to support the vote, despite misgivings. Citing a track record of 37 years with few years in the red, and positive financial projections for 2016, Snyder feels that, for now, keeping IMCare is the best decision.

“We had to weigh against potential gains and look at how to minimize the risk,” Snyder said.

Stoploss insurance was initiated last June, in the event that IMCare had to pay a very large claim they would be reimbursed for costs over $300,000. In 2015 only two claims exceeded that amount.

Snyder was not at the May 23 meeting, but says he would have voted in favor of the move. He believes that by maintaining local control, negotiation with local providers will result in more efficiently administered contracts, and better coverage for enrollees.

Going forward Snyder says that he will keep a weather eye on the situation, and if he feels it becomes too onerous for taxpayers will call for moving away from the responsibility.

Snyder says that too often state legislation mandates services that are underfunded, and that he generally believes when private businesses can provide a service, government should get out of the way.

“As a commissioner how can I justify to the public providing a service that’s not mandated if we lose money and could lead to not being able to fund core services,” Snyder said.

Meanwhile, Snyder says he has confidence in the decision with detailed quarterly reports, and an “out clause” that allows the county to give the Minnesota Department of Human Services a 150-day notice should they decide to change course.

“We are taking a more rigorous approach and have the opportunity to react if needed. There will be a point where we are going to have to reconsider,” Snyder stated.

Commissioner Burl Ives cast the only ‘nay’ vote to the proposal, stating that he was not fully satisfied with the validity of the forecasted financials.

“I have a problem with how the numbers were gathered,” Ives stated, regarding the estimated reserve on yet unpaid claims for 2015 and 2016.

“I just don’t think our county should be in this business,” Ives said. He added prior to the vote that he had heard from 26 of his constituents, with only three being in favor of the county shouldering IMCare’s financial risk.

Brett Skyles, county administrator is optimistic about the decision. “It’s good for the county and our providers, and it’s a good business model,” Skyles said.

Two independent evaluations were completed by outside companies, and Skyles said both feasibility studies offered favorable risk assessment and earnings projections. Cirdan Health Systems, a business management consultant in St. Paul provided one study, and another group has not yet given permission to release their name yet.

Projections show a financial gain for 2016 and 2017, and showed a risk for “moderately adverse circumstances,” with the caveat that “there is not a high likelihood of these scenarios happening.”

One study also recognized the current unstable nature of health care politics, stating: “Given ongoing discussions at both Federal and State levels regarding potential changes to these programs (medical assistance), we recommend that IMCare carefully track emerging proposals and be prepared to update this analysis as needed.”

To further protect against financial volatility, Skyles says that IMCare will be changing their case management model to control costs. Prior authorizations or audits are more likely to be initiated by IMCare now as an internal quality control measure.

“What may not have required a prior authorization before will be scrutinized more closely now to look for best options for treatment,” Skyles said of the plan to use health care funds effectively.