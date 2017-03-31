Culver’s coming to Grand Rapids

By Beth Bily

A familiar fast-casual brand will be moving into the Grand Rapids market late this summer. Culver’s, known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, will be moving to the neighborhood thanks to owners and operators, Brian and Lee Polister.

The addition of the chain in Grand Rapids has already caused some buzz among the locals - and understandably so. Although its burgers and custard are signature items, there are also a number of other options such as soups, salads, a wide variety of sandwiches and even home-style dinners such as fish and shrimp on the menu here.

The variety, said Brian Polister, is part of what drew him to the brand.

“The things that most appealed to me are the quality of food that Culver’s offers,” said Brian. “The beef is fresh, never frozen, raised in the U.S. – there’s no filler, no additives of any kind. And with many healthy options, the menu is so diverse there’s something for everyone.”

His interest in Culver’s also blossomed through a friend who owned restaurants in Illinois and Michigan. “I fell in love with the hospitality and the cook-to-order philosophy,” he said. “This is not fast food.”

For city planners, new construction on the planned site, located at 1175 Pokegama Ave. S., means another development in an area that suffered a significant commercial blow when Kmart closed its doors in 2014. The Culver’s restaurant will be located in front of the old Kmart store, near a recently constructed Thrifty White Drug store.

“The city has been actively working with the owner of the former Kmart in their goal of securing the sale and redevelopment of the site, which began with the Thrifty White Pharmacy project,” said Grand Rapids Director of Community Development Rob Mattei. “We are pleased to see the Culver’s project move forward to the next phase. It is our hope that the Culver’s development will serve as a catalyst for additional private investment in the remainder of the former Kmart property.”

For the Polisters, moving toward the construction phase of the development is the culmination of more than 18 months of work. Not only did a site have to be secured, but also business plans and cash flow projections were needed to get the project off the ground.

“Shannon Benolken of the Itasca Economic Development Corp. and Steven Peterson with the Entrepreneur Fund were great assets in forming my business plan, projections and (helping to secure) financing,” said Brian.

Brian has worked for the past 15 years as a mechanic but also has several years experience in the restaurant business. He trained at Culver’s in Barabou, Wis. last summer. Lee has worked a pharmacy tech at both Reed Drug and Globe Drug in Grand Rapids.

Both Brian and Lee are from the Grand Rapids area with strong family ties here. The couple reports that the location choice was never in question. “It was Grand Rapids or nowhere,” said Brian.

Unlike some other franchise chains, the Culver’s brand frowns upon absentee ownership. Franchisees are expected to be an integral part of operations. Brian will act as general manager for the Grand Rapids location while Lee will take on human resources management.

Culver’s founder and former CEO Craig Culver asserts that owners who are on site have cleaner stores, better-trained employees and a more hospitable atmosphere. In a September 2012 keynote address at a business leader gathering in Cumberland, Wis., Culver said of his philosophy, “In the people world, positive attracts positive.” He retired as CEO in 2015.

The Culver’s founding formula appears to be working well. The chain, headquartered in Wisconsin, has been in steady growth mode since the first store opened its doors in Sauk City, Wis. in 1984. As of March 2017, there were more than 600 Culver’s restaurants located in 24 states.

Growth also has been accelerating. From 2008 to 2013, Culver’s averaged 20 new stores per year. By 2014-2015, that number had increased to more than 30 openings each year, according to data compiled by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Most new restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees. Franchise fees and royalties accounted for more than 80 percent of the company’s revenue.

Ground-breaking for the Grand Rapids restaurant is expected to take place sometime next month. Construction is planned on a fast-track timeline, with an August 2017 opening expected. Once fully operational, the Polisters expect to employ 20 to 25 full-time employees and a total of 75 workers. The estimated cost of the project is $2.7 million.