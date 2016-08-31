Curtain rises on ‘Grand Opening Season’

By Beth Bily

Nearly finished with an $11 million renovation, Grand Rapids’ Myles Reif Performing Arts Center staff is gearing up for a memorable season.

Executive Director David Marty notes that there are finishing touches yet to be completed – such as the installation of acoustical tiles - but the final work will be completed in the next several weeks. That’s plenty of time before the Reif will host the first of its big performances this season - Marc Cohn on Sept. 23.

Those who haven’t been to the Reif since the renovation project began are in for a surprise. The renovated space, which is adjacent to the Grand Rapids High School, has a more visible, striking entrance as well as a completely overhauled interior.

Interior improvements include a new lobby area, concession area, higher fly loft to accommodate traveling performances and a new 200-seat theater venue, the Mary Ives Theater. The main theater, the Wilcox Theater, got an overhaul complete with an expanded seating area and new seats. Marty said the smaller theater venue can be used interchangeably with the larger space and is ideal for smaller audience performances, such as student concerts.

Other amenities include improved facilities for costume changes and storage, improved handicapped accessibility and expanded restroom space. The renovated arts center also provides better working space for locally based arts groups, including the Grand Rapids Players and Itasca Orchestral and Strings Program.

“The need for bathroom space started this,” said Marty. After convening a community committee, however, it was apparent that local stakeholders wanted a more extensive overhaul.

Built in 1981, the Reif Center was state-of-the-art at that time. But, 35 years later, needs had changed. Marty noted that shared spaces resulted in bathroom conflicts between young Reif ballerinas readying for practice or performance and paying patrons. The fly loft also wasn’t high enough to meet the needs of many traveling shows.

Funding for the project got a $3.9 million bonding boost from the Minnesota Legislature and a $2.5 million infusion from the Blandin Foundation. Marty, however, characterized the project as a “truly community” effort.

More than 1,000 families donated to the project. Contributions ranged from $10 to thousands, said Marty. Community members stepped up to a $500,000 challenge grant, with the initial money donated by the Ives and Wilcox families. The project also received contributions from many area businesses.

“Our family has a deep and genuine care for our area, culture and the arts,” said Noah Wilcox, president and CEO of Grand Rapids State Bank. “The Reif Center is a regional jewel and consistent with our commitment to community, we wanted to challenge the community to support the critical updates and renovations necessary for the Reif to remain such a central part of the arts and culture in northern Minnesota.”

Money wasn’t the only thing donated by community members.

The Rajala family, well-known in the area for their forest products businesses, donated black ash grown and harvested on their land. That black ash is used extensively in the new lobby décor. “The black ash is really reflective of our community,” Marty said.

Although Rajala family patriarch, John “Jack” Rajala recently passed away, Marty noted that he was able to see the end result of the donation shortly before he died.

John Rajala, Jack’s son, said the family’s donation grew from discussions with a close family friend who was instrumental in the project. “We knew we wanted to be a part of it,” said John Rajala.

After sitting down with architects, black ash was soon chosen as a good fit for the project. Rajala noted, however, that it took time to locate the quality of trees necessary. Finishing work for the donated wood was completed by Darren Romans, who’s employed full-time at Rajala Millworks as well as owning his own business.

With work winding down, executives here are now focused on the “grand opening” season that starts in September. Highlights include performances by Wynonna and the Big Noise, Kevin Reese, Las Migas, Rick Springfield, Brule, Mark Chesnutt, Matt Vee, The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass and the Vienna Boys Choir – as well as numerous others.

For more information about the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center, visit reifcenter.org.