Dayton angry that insurance rates skyrocketing but argues Obamacare is worthwhile

BusinessNorth Report

Insurers released their proposed 2017 individual health insurance rates last Thursday, which average 50 percent. That’s atop rates that increased 49 percent for 2016.

Gov. Mark Dayton quickly reacted to the proposals. In a press release, he said, “I am alarmed by the drastic increases in health insurance rates for Minnesotans in the individual market, which are also occurring in many other states under the Affordable Care Act.”

According to the Healthcare.gov web site:

• HealthPartners seeks a 42.96 percent increase.

• Blue Plus with St. Luke’s seeks a 50.1 percent increase.

• UCare Choices seeks a 66.43 percent increase.

• Medica’s proposal is not included on the web site.

“Fortunately, many individuals, who purchase their insurance through MNsure and qualify for the federal tax credits, can offset most of the listed rate increases. Also, these increases do not impact the 95 percent of Minnesotans who receive insurance through their employer or state programs,” Dayton added.

The rate increase was far lower for small group plans:

• HealthPartners seeks an increase from 7.05 to 7.67 percent.

• Blue Plus with St. Luke’s seeks a 16.79 percent increase.

• UCare information was not posted.

The governor said the increases “are reason for very serious concerns and for improvements to the Affordable Care Act by both Congress and the Minnesota Legislature.”

Dayton said he will reconvene his Task Force on Health Care Financing, which issued recommendations last year, and ask its members to look at the individual market

“I am most appreciative of the insurance providers, who, with one exception, have remained in our state’s individual health insurance market to offer Minnesotans their choices of health insurance throughout our state,” Dayton said. “I am extremely disappointed that one carrier, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, has withdrawn from the individual market, as they reportedly have done in other parts of the country. The continued participation of private insurers in the Affordable Care Act is essential to its survival.

Despite the increases, Dayton noted that the Affordable Care Act has facilitated “the lowest rate of uninsurance in our state’s history.”

“And anyone, who believes this country would be better off after a collapse of the Affordable Care Act, is seriously mistaken,” the Minnesota governor said.

According to U.S. News, the Congressional Budget Office has found Obamacare has not met its own goals. It was projected three years ago that 24 million people would enroll in healthcare plans through exchanges by 2016, but only 11.1 million – less than half – have done so.