Dayton delivers state-of-the-state; Collapses during speech

By Beth Bily

At his annual state-of-the-state address on Monday evening, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton praised the renovated capitol building, talked about the economic struggle of those in the middle class and the state budget surplus, currently estimated at $1.4 billion. But, the headline of the evening was his collapse more than 40 minutes into his annual address, although aides have since said the Minnesota Governor has fully recovered from the ordeal.

Prior to fainting, however, Dayton called for investment and reinvestment in E-12 education, higher education and transportation infrastructure.

Focusing on an improved employment picture since he took office in 2011, Dayton asserted that his budget proposal for the next biennium would focus on fiscal prudence and economic prosperity. In response to Republican calls to lower income taxes, the Minnesota governor asserted that such cuts, which were implemented in 1999 and 2000, were not a path to economic well-being.

“A feast of tax giveaways is not Minnesota’s path to economic prosperity,” he said.

Rather than creating structural economic imbalance, as Dayton suggested would happen with permanent tax cuts, he proposes “investments” that would better the lives of Minnesotans now and in the future.

Dayton called for spending decisions that would; 1)”help hardworking Minnesotans now” and 2) “help our children and grandchildren in the future.”

Asserting the education was a significant driver for economic investment in the state, the governor proposed 2 percent increases in E-12 per pupil funding for each year in the next biennium. He also called for increased general fund support for both the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State higher education system.

“Those investments are our best strategies,” said Dayton of promoting business expansion within the state.

The governor received a standing ovation from members of the Legislature when he called upon all Minnesotans to “snuff out” racism and bullying of diverse ethnic groups in the state and in schools.

Changing back to an economic theme, Dayton asserted that transportation funding needs were “at a critical juncture.”

The state’s chief executive is proposing a transportation budget that would generate funds, via gas tax collections, to fill a shortfall between revenue and need, which the Minnesota Department of Transportation estimates at approximately $6 billion.

Dayton began to deliver remarks on healthcare, touting the successes of Obamacare and MNsure while noting that insurance remained unaffordable for some, when his collapse took place. While he didn’t get the chance Monday evening to outline his proposals, Dayton has advocated for creating a public option to the MinnesotaCare program that would make insurance coverage available to everyone and provide tax credits for those between 201 and 400 percent of the federal income poverty line.

Dayton is likely to receive significant push-back on many of his proposals, given that the Legislature is now controlled by Republicans. However, the Republican majority falls short of the threshold needed to override the executive branch veto power, meaning that compromise will be needed to ensure action in the coming months.