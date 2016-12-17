DFL votes down ‘anti-mining’ resolution

By Kitty Mayo

The controversial Resolution 54 was finally laid to rest last Saturday when it was rejected by Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor State Central Committee.

Resolution 54, sometimes referred to as “an anti-mining resolution,” had been an issue of contention since it was tabled at the state Democratic convention last June.

On the agenda to be included or rejected in the party’s platform at the DFL’s Central Committee meeting in Lakeville last weekend, the resolution was argued by its supporters to be in direct opposition to precious metals mining.

However, its opponents felt that the wording not only pushed back against desirable new copper-nickel mining job opportunities, but that it was so broadly worded to include rejecting future taconite mining as well. The inclusion of the words “sulfur-bearing rock” was the deal breaker that some felt implicated all mining in Minnesota, since some taconite mines can expose sulfur-bearing rock to the elements as well.

Originally brought forward by the DFL Environmental Caucus, a proposal had been made to re-word the resolution to remove the verbiage about sulfur-bearing rock, and substitute language supporting stringent regulation and evaluation of copper-nickel mining proposals to protect the watershed.

That proposal was ignored, as well as a plea by the Environmental Caucus to table the issue until further discussion could be had. According to the Environmental Caucus the copper-nickel mining resolution was passed by more DFL party units in 2016 than any other resolution.

Pleased that the resolution failed by a significant margin, Senator Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, said that tabling the resolution would have been a mistake. “Up north our families depend on mining, and they need to know how the party stands,” Bakk stated.

Labeling the recent elections a firestorm for Democrats, Bakk says that the results are a bit of a wake-up call for the party, bringing forth a need for a response by the party on Resolution 54. “The message is that we decision makers need to pay attention to the fact that we have drifted a little farther to the left than the electorate, especially here in the rural part of the state,” said Bakk, who believes that Democrats need to realign priorities to match communities on the Iron Range.

Calling the defeat of Resolution 54 a potential turning point for state Dems to reunify, Bakk says it refocuses on natural resources as key to the economy. “People want to hit the reset button, and natural resources are the backbone of our economy, people at the party level haven’t been talking about this enough,” said Bakk, adding that the resolution has initiated an important conversation.

Asserting that the resolution’s down vote means that the delegates decided that mining is very important for the whole state, Bakk believes that with a strong environmental review process mining companies should never be denied the chance to explore or enter an environmental review process.

An important issue throughout his re-election campaign, DFL Senator Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm had urged caucus members at a labor meeting to fight against the resolution at the June convention. “I’m very happy it was voted down, mining is our in our backyard and is our life,” he stated.

Tomassoni says that bad signals were being sent to rural Democrats with the proposal of Resolution 54 who felt their needs were being sidelined, and that voters responded with a strong message of their own. “The election sent a very strong signal to ‘Leave us alone, we don’t need people from the cities coming up here and telling us how to run our area’,” Tomassoni said.

Harkening back to the “Trump-Clinton” dynamic, Tomassoni says that with the Trump win in his district concerns are being clearly voiced. “It’s a concern whether the environment is being taken care of over jobs, but we should do both and we have been for 130 years,” said Tomassoni, adding that Range Democrats can be assured that the backing of the party is still there for them with this resolution being shot down.

Bakk added that he spent the weekend trying to make headway on requesting a special legislative session for Dec. 20 and 21.

Feeling the pressure to pass legislation that may be challenged with power leaning toward the Republican vote after the beginning of the new year, Tomassoni said that he especially hopes for a special session to push through changes to health care with unaffordable premiums becoming more common.

“We need to pass the health care bill in a special session because I’m afraid if we don’t do it now it won’t come back in the next legislative session and it’s good for rural Minnesota,” said Tomassoni.