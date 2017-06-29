Doggie daycare comes to Itasca County

By Beth Bily

When most entrepreneurs set out to open a service-based business, they’re likely to think in terms of what people want and need. There’s a growing trend, however, to think outside that box and explore what pets (and their owners) want and need. And judging from several new business ventures in the region, the pet services business is booming.

From specialized and homemade pet food to upscale boarding and daycare services, several regional entrepreneurs are finding their niche taking care of our four-legged friends.

In Duluth start-ups such as Matilda’s Dog Bakery and Boutique, which specializes in made from scratch, all natural dog treats and Canal Bark, which opened a second daycare and training location downtown this summer, offer evidence of the growing number of pet owners who want the best for their best friend – and are willing to pay for it.

The trend isn’t just limited to metro areas, though. In Grand Rapids, pet grooming business, Bubbles and Bows, also is in expansion mode. It’s a move that owner Toni Brose said was brought about by increasing customer demand for additional services.

Bubbles and Bows will open the doors to its new 2,900 square foot expansion in July and begin offering doggie daycare and expanded training services in addition its other offerings, including pet grooming, pet supplies, boarding and obedience training.

Another new Bubbles and Bows offering for your furry friend will be luxury boarding facilities, which include television sets in the kennels and off-the-floor beds. A total of 10 new boarding kennels will be available in 4x6 and 8x12 sizes in the expanded area. The kennels are manufactured by Ohio-based Mason Company and come in colors designated as “fear-free” for the anxious pet.

If you think it sounds like Bubbles and Bows is catering to spoiled pets, you’re right. Brose says that many of the pets she boards are spoiled and providing them with the amenities they’re used to at home – such as television – makes their owners feel better about boarding them, when necessary.

Taking care of other people’s pets has been a long-time career for Brose, who got her start in pet care after she was laid off from an insurance company. She utilized employee retraining dollars to take courses in pet grooming. After graduation from the Cutting Edge Pet Grooming School, she started small - opening up shop in her basement in Howard Lake, Minnesota.

After moving to Grand Rapids in 2000, she reopened Bubbles and Bows in 2001 at a location near Sammy’s Pizza on the south end of town. It wasn’t long, however, before the pet grooming business had outgrown its in-town spot. For the past nine years, Bubbles and Bows has done business in its own building, located just off of Highway 169 and just south of the city of Grand Rapids.

Brose’s staff, including longtime (now retired) groomer Linda Garrison, have been key to success and growth. From a start as a home-based business to a full service pet center, Bubbles and Bows now employs 10 people both full and part-time and Brose plans on adding another four to six workers with the expansion.

She also plans to keep her legacy in the family. Daughter and son-in-law Jordan and Sean Leonhard, who’s undergone professional pet grooming training in Chicago, are an integral part of the business and dubbed by Brose as “my retirement plan.”

Although Bubbles and Bows won’t finish its expansion project until mid-summer, Brose reports that they’ve already received a number of calls from local pet owners who want to “reserve their spot” in the new daycare center, the first of its kind in Grand Rapids.

“There is a demand here. People want daycare services for their dogs,” Brose said.