Dozens of clinics to be out of BCBS network

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will remove Integrity Health Network clinics from the BCBS network on Feb. 1, IHN said Tuesday.

Integrity Health, which has nearly 50 Minnesota clinic members, called a Tuesday afternoon news conference to express concern about the decision.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is making decisions that could cut off access to good health care providers,” IHN said in a morning announcement about the news conference. “…A patient, doctor, and clinic administrator will share concerns about Blue Cross’s decisions to remove Integrity Health Network clinics from the Blue Cross network.”

On their web site, Blue Cross has not informed patients about the decision, IHN said. Blue Cross executives declined to comment at press time.

Earlier this year, Blue Cross decided to leave the individual healthcare policy market beginning in 2017. The company said heavy financial losses forced it to leave that sector of the market. Blue Plus will continue to offer coverage on a limited basis.

Regionally, numerous Minnesota clinics are members of the IHN network including Itasca Surgical Clinic in Grand Rapids; the Iron Range Clinic in Eveleth; Dr. Charles A. Tietz in Virginia; Community Memorial Specialty Clinic (general surgery), Community Memorial Specialty Clinic (orthopaedics), Community Memorial Community Women’s Health Service, the Human Development Center and Raiter Clinic Ltc., all in Cloquet; Cromwell Medical Clinic; the Human Development Center in Grand Marais and Two Harbors; Orthopaedic Associates Therapy and Weis Eye Center P.A. in Hermantown and 14 Duluth clinics – the Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Duluth Kidney Services Ltd., General Surgery LLC, two Human Development Center offices, Laboratory Medicine Specialists, Lakewalk Surgery Center, Northland Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, Northland Gastroenterogy P.A., Northland Neurology and Myology P.A., Northland Plastic Surgery, Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth, Radiological Associates of Duluth and Reif Eyecare Specialists.