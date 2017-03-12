Dr. Seuss Week at Keewatin Elementary

by Don Basista

The first week of March, Keewatin Elementary Students celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Late Theodore Seuss Geisel, who was a writer, cartoonist, animator, and book publisher. In the mid 1950’s children’s reading levels in schools across the United States was very low, as children had no interest in reading the materials available to them at that time. Theodor Seuss Geisel then began authoring children’s books under the pen name of Dr. Seuss, which was a huge success as children’s interest soared to new heights.

Each year, Dr. Seuss’s birthday is celebrated with a day of reading at schools across the country. Keewatin Teacher Angel Frings again this year, as she has for the past seven years, organized the Dr. Seuss Week, where students and teachers alike come to school dressed in the various animations that are in Dr. Seuss’s children’s books.

On Thursday, Mrs. Frings had all the students assembled in the school’s gym, where a Dr. Seuss Movie was shown and the celebrity readers were introduced: Nashwauk Mayor, Ben DeNucci; Sheriff Vic Williams; Scott Hanson of Radio USA; Nashwauk Policeman and FOP Lodge 24 members; Assistant Chief Joe Dasovich and Riley Savolainen; Keewatin Policeman and FOP Lodge 24 member; Cody Casper, Keewatin Fire Personnel, Jeremy Karnes and Tanya Maras; Keewatin VFW Veteran Honor Guard, Mike Pistelli; and Nashwauk EMT, Tiffany Bodin. Then the students went to their classrooms and the readers joined them in reading from one of Dr. Seuss’s books.

Some of the events during the week were decorating class room doors with the Dr. Seuss theme, which was won by Teacher Gangl’s class, along with a staff versus the 6th graders basketball game in the gym. Fourth grader, Jayla Larcom said, “I liked it when the 4th grade teachers, Mrs. Clusiau and Mrs. Rudolf played basketball with Thing 1 and Thing 2 with costumes on, they stole the ball and ran away with it, without dribbling the ball.” Fourth grader, Katie Kinkel said, “I loved the fun dress up days, especially pajama day, and when Mrs. Frings was the basketball coach trying to teach Thing 1 and Thing 2 how to dribble, the teachers are really nice and fun at our school.