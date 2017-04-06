Enbridge case could cost county millions

By Kitty Mayo

“Not fair at all.” That’s how Itasca County Auditor-Treasurer Jeff Walker assesses the possibility that Itasca County taxpayers may be left holding the bag if Enbridge prevails in its tax case against the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Involving 13 northern Minnesota counties, Enbridge Energy’s property tax challenge is heading to tax court. Mediation between Enbridge and the state on March 27 failed to reach a mutually acceptable agreement, moving the case to a court hearing this fall.

In contention is the property that Enbridge’s crude oil pipelines cross, running from North Dakota and Canada, across Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin.

Resulting from the state’s role as a tax assessor for certain properties, such as large utilities, these much more complex appraisals are made by the Department of Revenue’s rules. That information is passed on to the county assessor and used to calculate taxes owed to the county for those particular parcels.

Enbridge is contending that the state valued their land too high, resulting in tax payments that were too high, according to company executives. Now, they want a judicial ruling that will give them their money back.

Enbridge says the state changed its valuation methodologies in 2011, increasing values dramatically. According to Walker, Enbridge tried to appeal the changes to no avail, and now is seeking a legal avenue to reparations for the five years that they say they were overcharged.

“The problem is, there is no relief to counties should Enbridge prevail in their case,” Walker stated. Fearing the worst, Walker says that if Itasca County is ordered by the court to pay back 20 percent of the calculated market values the county could be billed for as much as $6 million.

“There is no provision for any relief from the state, even though it’s their issue. We are caught in the middle,” Walker stated, adding, “There should be something in the law that says if the state of Minnesota is sued in tax court they (the state) will pay.”

Walker also is concerned that even more utility companies may get on board with suing the state and costing counties if Enbridge is victorious.

In another tax valuation matter that’s being contested in court, the Blandin Paper Co. case affects Itasca, Koochiching, Aitkin, and St. Louis counties. While there are significant differences between the two cases, both could still leave Itasca County footing a multi-million dollar bill. Walker says both cases are evidence that legislation is needed to rectify glaring issues.

Local legislators have been working with Walker to develop legislation specific to the Blandin case, but Walker says they have hit a roadblock with getting the bill heard, which could be devastating for the county. “If they (the state legislature) don’t hear the bill and handle this, we’re going back to court with Blandin and, if we lose, we could owe them $10 million. That’s just crazy,” Walker said.

Fearing that Enbridge’s case could spark additional valuation lawsuits, Walker says that if electric power transmission line properties that cover around 75 percent of Minnesota counties get involved, the cost could cripple county budgets throughout the state.

Spreading local levies across values dictated by the state, and then having those values found to be in error is too much of a risk, says Walker. That is why he asserts another bill is needed holding the state responsible for paying these kinds of losses.

“We can’t be sitting here holding millions in reserve to pay off court cases that the state has mishandled,” Walker stated.

Mediation confidentiality requirements are keeping Shannon Gustafson, Enbridge communications supervisor, from commenting on that meeting. However, Gustafson did recognize the potential financial pain an Enbridge-win could bring to Itasca County.

“If the court sides with Enbridge, an unfortunate outcome is that the counties that benefited from these inflated tax collections since 2012 would be required to pay back the excess even though they didn’t cause the issue, creating significant economic burdens on a county-by-county basis,” Gustafson stated.

While the state revenue department has not admitted to using any new methodology for property tax valuations in 2012, Enbridge says that they saw a 24 percent jump in their tax rate. According to Gustafson, Enbridge proposed a 16 percent increase that was denied in 2012.

While Enbridge agrees that Minnesota property tax valuation had been similar to neighboring states, now the state’s particularly complex tax system has become problematic for the company. “Enbridge’s Minnesota tax assessment is higher and more complicated than every other state in which we do business,” Gustafson stated.

A court date set for October 3, 2017 is intended to settle the dispute over Enbridge’s taxes paid in 2012, 2013, and 2014.