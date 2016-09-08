Enbridge suspends Sandpiper; 3,000 jobs at stake

By Ron Brochu

Enbridge Energy Partners is suspending its $900 million Sandpiper project indefinitely, it was announced last week.

Halting the project was a goal of some environmentalists but is being viewed as a major setback by organized labor.

“There are some long faces at the Labor Temple this morning,” said Craig Olson, president of the Duluth Building and Construction Trades Council. “A lot of our contractors and members have been working for Enbridge for a long time and this will be devastating.”

The decision came after the partnership reviewed the project and concluded it needs to be tabled until crude oil production in North Dakota rebounds sufficiently to support additional pipeline capacity, Enbridge said in a news release, predicting a postponement of at least five years.

Regulatory delays also factored into the decision, Paul Eberth, director of the Sandpiper Pipeline Project, told BusinessNorth on Friday. Although the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) granted a Certificate of Need in June 2015, it was reversed three months later by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The PUC subsequently said an Environmental Impact Statement must be completed before the certificate of need and route permit processes could begin. In the interim, a competing pipeline, the Dakota Access, was constructed outside of Minnesota. Marathon Petroleum, which was to be a key customer for Sandpiper, decided to invest in Dakota Access. Early in August, Enbridge joined Marathon as an investor in the alternative pipeline.

Meanwhile, new oil drilling in the Bakken fields of North Dakota has slowed considerably, although the existing production level continues. Before Enbridge reconsiders Sandpiper, production growth will need to resume sufficiently to stimulate demand from the partnership’s customers – which tend to be refineries.

“Market conditions are very different now than they were when we first proposed Sandpiper,” Mark Maki, President of Enbridge Energy Partners said in a prepared statement. “In addition, regulatory delays and changes to the approval process in Minnesota caused us and our shipping customer to seek a solution to get their product shipped to market in a timely manner.”

Long-term petroleum production will eventually rebound, Eberth said, “but we don’t know when that might be.” Before a petroleum transportation firm like Enbridge can proceed on a billion-dollar project, it needs take-or-pay agreements from credit-worthy customers. “Customer demand will be the driver for Sandpiper,” he said.

Large job impact

Enbridge had ramped up its Duluth staff, particularly its engineering department, in preparation for Sandpiper. Former Mayor Don Ness used that growth to portray Duluth as an inviting place for new young professionals to live and work.

About 60 percent of the engineering work for Sandpiper was completed, but Eberth, an engineer who graduated from UMD, noted Thursday’s decision will have a definite impact on the Duluth Enbridge office and at numerous other engineering and construction firms. The partnerships frequently work on projects in conjunction with Barr Engineering, Krech & Ojard and SEH Inc. along with large contractors and suppliers such as Lakehead Constructors, United Piping, Precision Pipeline and Michels Pipeline Construction.

“The impact to Enbridge is obvious,” Eberth said, but those other companies and their workers will also suffer setbacks that most people won’t hear about. The project would have created about two years of work for construction professionals and the skilled trades. Olson said work will be lost for about 3,000 skilled employees in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“These are union jobs that pay good wages and benefits. We’re talking about livelihoods,” he said.

“We do have Line 3, so we have other opportunities at Enbridge,” Eberth said, referring to a new line that will replace a smaller, aging pipe. Enbridge also will have to repurpose materials already purchased for Sandpiper, or sell them. The partnership also had purchased some right of way for the project, which was expected to add more than $900 million in direct spending throughout the 15-county northern Minnesota construction area, resulting in a total output effect of $1.3 billion during that time period, according to the UMD Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Regulatory woes

At the same time some Minnesotans were expressing fear about petroleum transportation via rail, others were expressing loud opposition to Sandpiper. Opponents contended the route might harm lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands and wild rice. They also argued it could affect up to 10,000 acres of land during construction.

“We still believe it’s the safest way to transport petroleum,” Olson said.

He and Enbridge executives said counties along the Sandpiper route will miss out on the economic benefits that the project would have provided, including taxes associated with the pipeline and related facilities during the life of the pipeline. They total an estimated $25 million the first year in Minnesota and $9 million the first year in North Dakota, according to Enbridge.

Environmentalists hailed the decision as a victory.

“The people of Minnesota stopped Sandpiper because we love our water and value our children’s future more than a foreign corporation’s profits. The era of the fossil fuel mega-project is coming to an end,” said Kevin Whelan, Executive Director of MN350. “The sooner we switch all our attention to creating good jobs in a local, clean energy economy, the better.”

Olson said organized labor is hoping the setback will be temporary.

“We greatly appreciate the support from labor unions, community leaders, legislators, state and industry associations, and landowners who have been behind the Sandpiper project and look forward to their continued support and commitment to the Line 3 Replacement project,” Eberth said.

“The decision of Enbridge to withdraw its application for the Sandpiper Pipeline project is disappointing and symptomatic of one of our state’s greatest economic challenges,” said Bill Blazar, senior vice president of public affairs and business development at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “Billions of dollars of investment and thousands of jobs will now go to other states. Minnesota also loses the type of long-term infrastructure necessary for the development and growth of our economy.

“The decision sends a signal that Minnesota needs to re-evaluate its regulatory process for such projects,” Blazar added. “When the process becomes unpredictable, as in this case, companies take their business elsewhere.”

Now, environmentalists want to stop the Line 3 upgrade, contending it “in fact is a re-route and expansion that would follow the same route as the scuttled Sandpiper.”

“The new Line 3 would carry Canadian tar sands oil, which is even more dangerous, more expensive, and more difficult to clean up - an even worse investment for Minnesota,” said Akilah Sanders-Reed, of MN350.