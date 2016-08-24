Engineering issues dominate LaPrairie discussion

At last week’s LaPrairie City Council meeting, City Engineer Bob Beaver was on hand to deliver a report on his work.

Beaver’s opening remarks were about the speed radar sign. The data currently being collected by the sign on south-bound LaPrairie Ave. was consistent with data previously gathered in the north-bound lane of LaPrairie Ave. That data from the north-bound lane suggested that motorists who were speeding were doing so on their way to and from work. About 30 percent of the motorists on LaPrairie Ave. were breaking the speed limit at those times. Beaver said the sign would be moved to Fraser St. for approximately two weeks.

Beaver said that the bituminous overlay is in place for the Frazier Street Trail. Ditches along the trail have been graded and seeded, and the project is complete.

Crack sealing was next on Beaver’s agenda. Beaver said that crack sealing would be performed on Hilke Drive, Lorane Drive, Martin Street and Sylvia Avenue this year. Beaver added that the city’s crack sealing contractor, Bargen, would be working on those streets later in August.

Plans for the 2017 Street Capital Improvement Plan include an overlay for Fuhrman Ave. at a cost of $15,600. Mayor Mike Fall noted that the cost of the project would be split between the city and residents living along the improvement area.

“If we don’t do something with Fuhrman Avenue pretty soon, it could turn into a reconstruction project,” Fall said.

Bituminous removal and crack repairs on Fraser St. were estimated at $10,000 and seal cracking for unspecified roads was likely to cost about $5,000, said Beaver.

Beaver concluded his remarks with some observations about the retention pond. Recent rains caused the pond to overflow onto LaPrairie Avenue to a depth of four to six inches. Since the road is technically a county road (CSAH 84) he had discussed pumping options with representatives of Itasca County.

The county chose to monitor the water level, and Beaver said the water levels seemed to be dropping about a foot per day. Seepage rates are slow and that if the water were to completely drain from the pond, some test holes could be drilled to evaluate the problem. Another option is to build overflow piping to the LaPrairie River, but Beaver indicated that the cost would likely be prohibitive.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the premium payment to the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust in the amount of $6,363.

• Announced the grand opening celebration of the Beacon Hill housing project in Grand Rapids, slated for Aug. 24 starting at 11 a.m. Lunch and beverages will be available.

• Announced the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board’s field trip on Sept. 10 beginning at 7:30 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m. The field trip will include a tour of Hibbing Taconite, stops at the Hill Annex State Park, Coleraine minerals research laboratory and Enbridge pumping station.