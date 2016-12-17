Enhanced bank scrutiny has unintended consequences

By Ron Brochu

The landscape for banks has been changing for decades, with consolidation always being the trend. In 1987, there were 17,325 banks nationwide. By 2013, that number had decreased to 6,813, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

The situation has been no different regionally, with more than a dozen community banks becoming part of another institution or experiencing a change in bank control. That trend continued during 2016, affecting two Duluth financial institutions – Beacon Bank and Park State Bank. And subject to regulatory approval, National Bank of Commerce will gain a 49 percent share of Republic Bank next year, although the institutions will remain separate entities.

The declining number of community banks, which tend to be locally owned and have a local board of directors, is a concern because of their local focus.

“Community banks generally are relationship banks; their competitive advantage is a knowledge and history of their customers and a willingness to be flexible,” says a 2015 Harvard working paper entitled The State and Fate of Community Banking. “Historically, local ownership, with its ties to the town or the region, to its industries and its consumers, defined the ‘community’ aspect. Part of the rich ethos of community banking was the presence of a local board that directly approved loans based on their intimate knowledge of customers.”

Too small to succeed?

Many bankers today believe consolidation is being hastened by government regulation. Between 1997 and 2008, the number of bank rules grew by 18 percent, the New York Times reported in an April 14 article. They often blame the 14,000-page Dodd-Frank Act, which Congress enacted to prevent another financial sector crisis, and its expensive compliance costs. It has fueled the need for small banks to join with each other or larger institutions so those costs can be spread across a larger customer base, they argue.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous what we have to do because of Dodd-Frank,” said Willard Ogren, a 63-year veteran of the banking business who is president of Security State Bank in Iron River. For example, even though properties must be appraised before a loan is issued, the bank must now conduct an independent in-house review of the appraisal, including an analysis of recently-sold comparable properties.

The costs to hire a staff compliance officer certainly are high – reaching approximately $120,000 per year (including benefits), said Dale Lewis, who led Park State Bank in Duluth from 1985 through 2015 before selling to Park Financial Group Inc. of Minneapolis. During the period when she was Park State’s president, the institution obtained compliance services from an independent contractor. Many other community banks, however, have hired full-time compliance staffs.

In 2012 congressional testimony, William Grant, then-chairman of the Community Bankers Council of the American Bankers Association, estimated total industry costs of $50 billion annually, or 12 percent of operating cost, to comply with Dodd-Frank, according to the Harvard study. For community banks, he explained, “The cost of regulatory compliance as a share of operating expenses is two-and-a-half times greater for small banks than for large banks.”

The FDIC also has gathered data that supports what bankers claim. It found the number of community banks shrank by 14 percent between 2010, when Dodd-Frank went into effect, and 2014. During the same period, the Federal Reserve Board wrote in a December 2014 study, few new banks emerged.

“The rate of new bank formation in the United States dropped dramatically in recent years. From 1990 to 2008, over 100 new banks were chartered each year on average. Some years saw the formation of over 200 new institutions. From 2009 to 2013, however, only seven new charters were formed,” said the study, entitled “Where Are All the New Banks?”

Not everybody agrees that Dodd-Frank is the culprit.

“I hope they don’t repeal Dodd-Frank. In my book (the complaints are) overblown,” Lewis said, noting that some segments of the industry need intense scrutiny. “There was a lot of talk at the start of the recession that the small bank would no longer exist, but they’re still around.”

Ogren favors a compromise: Exempt smaller banks from some of the costly regulation. After all, the legislation was designed primarily to regulate banks that are “too big to fail.”

Looking beyond the new Dodd-Frank rules, Lewis noted that regulators are enforcing older rules much more strictly, particularly capital requirements.

“It’s hard to do new and different things because it always requires more capital,” she said, and as costs rise, that requires banks to increase their top line in an industry where customers typically are averse to changing providers.

So who will survive?

“It’s a matter of who wants to hang on and deal with all the regulation,” Lewis said.