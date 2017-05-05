ESML purchase is part of buyer’s larger North American expansion drive

By Ron Brochu

As the result of separate Chapter 11 bankruptcies, the Mesabi Metallics mine and Magnetation processing plants will become affiliates in a new integrated mining and steelmaking company having a large European investor.

On April 27, Bankruptcy Court Judge Brendan Shannon gave preliminary approval to the reorganization of Mesabi Metallics, previously called Essar Steel Minnesota LLC (ESML), which would bring the entities together. That plan was advanced by a consortium of companies that includes multiple players:

• GFG Alliance, which is led by Executive Chairman Sanjeev Gupta, a native of India who founded the Liberty House Group while an undergraduate at the University of Cambridge. Liberty House describes itself as a $7 billion global industrial group.

• Chippewa Capital Partners, led by Tom Clarke, the same Commonwealth of Virginia businessman who leads ERP Iron, which purchased Magnetation last year in a bankruptcy auction. Included in the partnership are institutional investors who have not yet been identified.

• SIMEC Power, a British energy group affiliated with the Gupta family and GFG Alliance.

The bid to acquire Mesabi Metallics fits with the GFG strategy to develop end-to-end integrated and sustainable businesses in North America, encompassing mining and energy production through to recycling, steel making and engineering, Liberty House said in a prepared statement.

“We are very pleased to team up with our partners in the Chippewa Capital Partners consortium to put forward this exciting proposal. We see this as a time of renewed opportunity for growth of American industry, and we have the breadth and depth of skill and experience to capitalize on that opportunity,” Gupta said in the same announcement.

Two bids were withdrawn from consideration. SPL Investments had put $250 million on the table as a settlement with vendors and lenders. It’s proposal included developing an iron ore mine and facilities to make taconite and direct-reduced iron (DRI). Cliffs Natural Resources initially bid $75 million, and later raised it to $100 million. The corporation sought to manufacture DRI from the ore. On April 27, however, Cliffs decided not to participate in the auction.

Bigger strategy

Less than a week before the Mesabi Metallics auction, Liberty House bought Georgetown Steelworks in Georgetown, S.C., a 600,000-ton a year electric arc furnace (EAF) rod mill. It was purchased from Arcelor-Mittal, which closed the plant in 2015.

DRI is considered the future of steel manufacturing in the United States, Cliffs President, CEO and Board Chair Lourenco Goncalves has said in several recent speeches. Along with scrap metal, it can be used as feedstock in EAF furnaces. That’s not the case with taconite pellets, which can only be used to feed blast furnaces. A new blast furnace has not been built, however, since the 1970s, and several have been shut down.

ESML originally had planned to produce DRI in Nashwauk but over time scaled back its project to manufacture just taconite pellets. According to Goncalves, an EAF plant costs about $700 million to build, which is far less than a blast furnace.

“With electric-arc furnaces representing two-thirds of North America’s steel production, it is critical for the revitalization of the Iron Range to transition to the production of value-added products such as DRI, HBI (hot briquetted iron). Simply adding another pellet producer does not expand the potential of the Iron Range,” Clarke said in the Liberty House announcement.

The restructuring plan will position the acquired property toward that goal. According to Chippewa, the restructured company will build a 3-million metric tons per year DRI plant having fixed milestones for completion.

As part of a planned settlement with Minnesota officials, Chippewa proposes to renegotiate mineral leases and allow the state to terminate them if it’s agreed that project construction plan requirements are not met. Chippewa said former ESML owners and project managers won’t own or manage the project going forward.

The new parties clearly have an interest in North American mining. Last year, ERP sought to acquire the Wabush Mine in Labrador, which Cliffs Natural Resources closed during 2014. That deal eventually was scuttled. ERP also bid to acquire the former Stelco plant in Hamilton, Ont., which was sold to another firm. Further Liberty House bid to bring Essar Steel Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie out of bankruptcy, where it remains today.

Although Goncalves has argued there’s not a domestic market for any additional iron ore production, Liberty has access to many potential customers around the globe. It is the largest producer of steel and engineered steel products in the United Kingdom and its products are sold in more than 50 countries.

A final decision on the restructuring plan is scheduled to be made on May 22.