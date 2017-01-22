Fate of Access Pipeline remains in limbo

× Expand ~ photo by Ron Brochu Tania Aubid, a member of the Mille Lacs Band, said proposed Enbridge pipelines have the potential to destroy wild rice areas on which Native people depend.

By Kitty Mayo

The fate of a controversial North Dakota pipeline remains in limbo as 2017 begins.

Construction of the Dakota Access project was halted following a Dec. 4 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decision to withdraw its pipeline route permit. Stopping the $3.8 billion project marked a victory for people who call themselves “water protectors” and a defeat for promoters and investors in the project. It also raises the possibility that other environmentally sensitive projects could face heightened scrutiny.

Slated to connect with a pipeline bringing petroleum to Gulf of Mexico refineries, the Dakota Access Pipeline was seen by American Indian opponents as a threat to sacred Sioux sites. It raised fears that a leak might contaminate drinking water supplies for millions of people.

The Corps of Engineers’ ruling came after months of protests that contained haunting images of security personnel using pepper spray, guard dogs and water hoses to disperse native participants and their allies. That enforcement action occurred at Standing Rock, ND, where native protesters resided in teepees and voiced their concerns via traditional big drum groups and American Indian ceremonies.

After months of resistance by tribal members and their allies from around the country, thousands of people were making preparations to winterize the encampments when news arrived that, for now, work would halt. It’s uncertain how the incoming Trump administration will respond. Numerous lawsuits also remain unsettled. There’s little doubt, however, that opponents will continue their resistance.

Stating their case

The development plan, which triggered increasingly vocal protests every month since April, called for drilling under Lake Oahe in the Missouri River and in an area near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Citing the Treaty of Fort Laramie of 1851, tribal members argued the land rests within disputed unceded territory. They said it is sacred and contains historic sites.

Moving the oil from North Dakota’s Bakken fields to another pipeline in Illinois, the new line would travel 1,172 miles if it takes the route beneath the Missouri River. However, the Corps of Engineers now says it’s in everyone’s best interest to explore alternate routes.

The Corps decision was announced after lawsuits were filed by Standing Rock, Cheyenne River, Rosebud Sioux and the Yankton Sioux. They allege the issuance of easement permits would violate human rights, treaty rights and sovereignty.

The tribes contend that federal trust responsibilities guaranteed in 1851 and 1868 treaties are ignoring their rights in unceded territory. They are asking for the protection of village sites, burial sites and historic Sundance ceremony grounds that lie in the vicinity originally planned.

A coalition of 23 organizations, which includes several tribally affiliated organizations in Minnesota and the Dakotas and the Sierra Club, have signed on to an agreement in support of tribal lawsuits against the Corps.

Tribes further claim that the original granting of a water crossing permit violated the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Protection Act. They say tribes weren’t properly consulted, as is required by law.

Opponents dig in

Pat St. Germaine of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, a long-time resident of the Twin Ports, visited the camps twice. Traveling with a group to bring trailers of clothing and supplies to the campers, St. Germaine said she felt it was important to go to Standing Rock. She plans to return.

“What’s most amazing is how Native people from all different tribes are coming together, putting differences aside for something as important as keeping water safe for our kids and grandchildren. It’s powerful,” St. Germaine said.

A seamstress, she has put her talents to work to create prairie housing for people staying at Standing Rock.

“Traditional Sioux used teepees, not like my Ojibwe people who had wigwams. So I decided to give them canvas teepees,” said St. Germaine, who has already completed and donated five massive teepee coverings.

St. Germaine observed a high level of emotion was present when protesters rushed in to protect a gravesite from bulldozers. The circumstances triggered a violent clash.

After the incident, she said, “We had a traditional prayer circle. It was very healing.”

Despite assurances by some that the pipeline could operate safely, St. Germaine remains skeptical.

“Water is life. We were born in it, and we have to take care of it,” she said.

Arriving at Standing Rock on Dec. 4, Finland, Minn., resident Rory Scoles said fireworks were in the sky as he drove onto the scene just ahead of a blizzard and severe temperature drop. Well versed in winter camping and survival, Scoles, owner of Lutsen Recreation, says he was able to put his skills to good use.

“The Army Corp of Engineers is doing the right thing by re-evaluating, but unless people really change their lifestyle, there’s still going to be a demand for oil,” he said.

Seeking greater consultation with tribes and looking for a better place to cross the Missouri River are important, he added, but they won’t stop the pipeline. Participating in the Standing Rock movement was important to Scoles in terms of bringing the greater message of water protection home to Minnesota, where other controversial projects are being considered.

“The connection is to our water, and the threats that copper-nickel mining is bringing here where water is a more important resource than oil or copper,” he said.

As part of the Dec. 4 decision, the Corps has increased the rigor of assessment by requiring an Environmental Impact Statement for any alternate routes rather than an Environmental Assessment.