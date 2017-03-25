Federal bill seeks major education funding overhaul

× Expand Murphy Elementary School

By Kitty Mayo

Federal H.R. Bill 610 has been raising the hackles of public school advocates around the country as it seeks to make massive changes to funding K-12 education. Switching to a voucher system, private schools and homeschoolers appear to benefit from the bill on the face of things. However, these groups are not behind the push for changes, and seem less than thrilled by the wide-sweeping legislation.

An appealing name, or at least innocuous enough to avoid raising any alarms, the “Choices in Education Act” was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives on January 23, 2017 and immediately referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce where it appears to be in limbo.

Calling the bill the “defunding” of public education, staunch allies of traditional public schools believe vouchers would take away much needed funding for improvement.

Currently private schools do not receive federal or state funding, and a voucher system would allow parents to apply voucher dollars in the private school system, upping the competition between public, charter and private schools for a finite number of dollars.

Mike Hamernick, director at Northern Lights Community School, a tuition free public charter school for grades 6 through 12 in Warba, says that a switch to vouchers would have little impact there. Funding for students at charter schools is treated the same as at traditional public schools, with a designated dollar amount attached to each student.

The murkiness surrounding H.R, 610, however, remains puzzling to Hamernick. “There’s still a lot of confusion (about the bill), and no one seems to be getting any guidance on it,” he stated.

The Network for Public Education, a foundation who says they are dedicated to fighting “corporate education reform” was willing to shed some light.

Carol Burris, executive director for the NPE, says initially she was very concerned that this bill could wreak havoc on the public school status quo. However, with the bill still lingering in committee, NPE is starting to wonder if it is failing to gain any traction.

“It’s a strange bill that would get rid of ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act), approve vouchers nationally, and reduce the quality of school lunches. It’s the Grinch of bills,” Burris stated.

The American public has voiced their dislike for the idea of subsidizing private school tuition consistently. The constitutional separation of church and state is such a staple in voters minds that giving taxpayer’s money to private religious schools has been rejected in most states.

“There are so many clever privatization schemes out there, this is just another way to circumvent the separation of church and state and funnel money to private schools,” Burris said.

Burris believes that the next move by a federal government influenced by a very conservative constituency, will see Trump’s administration putting forth an education tax credit program.

Some say tax credits lead down that same road of giving money to religious schools, but by a route that breaks the tie between the government and religion. Others believe that the primary advantage of tax credits falls into the hands of investors that could earn tax breaks through an unregulated avenue.

Putting aside all debate about who learns more at what kind of school, or whether testing tells us anything valuable about learning, moving federal dollars into the hands of private religious schools and homeschoolers could have bigger repercussions than most would imagine.

Homeschoolers did not ask for this change, and are not clamoring for the financial benefit it would bring them. The primary concern of parents that have chosen their right to teach their children at home is the very real threat of greater regulatory control by the government. As is, homeschooling families in Minnesota and around the country seem to ask for nothing, not financing or guidance, other than to be left alone.

Federally backed vouchers are just the tip of the bill’s iceberg. The idea that H.R. 610 could dismantle the U.S. Department of Education as we know it is not so far-fetched.

Obama’s Every Student Succeeds Act, signed in 2015, was the latest version of the well-known “No Child Left Behind Act”. Dating back to 1965 the original Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) provided a cohesive law mandating equal academic opportunity for all children, regardless of race, ability or economic standing.

H.R. 610 would do away with ESSA and gut the provisions in it for nutritional standards in school breakfasts and lunches. Making no mention of disadvantaged students of any kind, the new bill would also abolish provisions for special needs students, children with disabilities, and students with english as a second language. All Title 1 funding, allocated to schools with high percentages of children from low-income families, would also disappear.

Touted as an advantage for students of color, or those from low-income areas with the proposed voucher system, the current protections for those very students would be dissolved.

Seen by some as a radical, but necessary means to reform an underperforming public school system, vouchers could be viewed as a sensible solution that gives parents greater choice in their child’s education. However, it could instead turn the country’s educational system into a marketplace, where for-profit vendors are calling the shots, and individual students needs are ignored.