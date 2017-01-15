Fierce fight developing over health insurance subsidy

BusinessNorth Report

Less than a week into the Minnesota Legislature’s 2017 session, a political battle has erupted over how to best reduce health insurance costs for policies purchased on the expensive individual market.

Gov. Mark Dayton is advocating a plan to send insurers a monthly check to reduce premiums by 25 percent. Republicans complain his plan lacks a means test, a residency test and it’s unfair to provide a subsidy to those who don’t need one.

In a Monday news conference, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said the legislature’s plan, as outlined in House File 1 and Senate Bill 1, would take a year to implement because no system currently exists to verify income. The state would need to develop the logistics, he said, which could only happen after a request for proposals (RFP) is issued and a vendor is hired. That would take six months, Frans estimated, and it would take another six before the system would become operable.

“You’d get immediate relief,” he said, by adopting Dayton’s proposal.

State officials believe it would take about two hours to process each application if they are subjected to means and residency testing, he said.

“To do that for 100,000 people, that’s about 200,000 hours of work. That would take about 100 new employees” and cost $20 million. That would be in addition to the more than $300 million subsidy Dayton is proposing.

Without providing relief before Jan. 31, he added, many people might not buy insurance at all because the cost is prohibitive.

“Some of these people might not be able to cash flow (the premium) for 2017, Frans said, suggesting the lack of customers might force the individual insurance market to collapse.

Committees will begin to be hear testimony this week.