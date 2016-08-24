Filing period for city, school board elections closes

SRNF Report

The filing period for municipal, township and school district elections drew to a close last week. Several incumbents will face challengers this November while others run unopposed. Following is a list of those who filed for school district and municipal election seats.

School Districts:

All four school districts in Itasca County have school board seats up for election this fall.

ISD 316 (Greenway)

Three seats are up for election. Only three candidates have filed: Gary (Nels) Gustason, Fred Tanner and Michael Williams.

ISD 317 (Deer River)

Three seats are up for election and three candidates have filed: Travis Anttila, Sarah Bellefy and Teresa Larson.

ISD 318 (Grand Rapids/Bigfork)

Three seats are up for election and four candidates have filed: Conley Janssen, Molly Miskovich, Brian Oftelie and Tom Peltier.

ISD 319 (Nashwauk/Keewatin)

Three seats are up for election and four candidates have filed: Mary Jane Damjanovich, Joe Dasovich, Barb Kalmi and Blake Liend.

Municipal Elections:

Bigfork:

Mayor Amy Pifher has filed in a re-election bid. Peter Johnson has filed for one of the two council seats open.

Bovey:

Mayor Mike Bibich will face a challenge for his seat from Robert Stein, who currently serves on the council. Four individuals have filed for two open council seats. Candidates are: Dick Foss (incumbent), Bryan Johnson (incumbent), Gina Smith and Deborah Trboyevich.

Calumet:

Mayor John Tuorila has filed as a candidate for re-election. He will face challenger Ginner Roberts. Only two individuals filed for the two open council seats: Daniel Strand and Tim Zaren. Both are incumbents.

Cohasset:

Mayor Greg Hagy will run unopposed in his re-election bid. Three candidates filed for two open council seats. They are: Mary Flinck, Richard L. Kortekaas and Jason Tabaka.

Coleraine:

Mayor Jim Hagen has filed for re-election and will run unopposed. Ryan Stish and Jeff Troumbly filed for the two open city council seats.

Deer River:

Here, Steven R. Geving has filed for the office of mayor while Chris Reed and Pat Richards filed for the two open council seats.

Effie:

Matt David and Mark Krickhahn filed for election to the mayor’s seat. T.J. Grady and JoAnn Krickhahn filed for the two open council seats.

Grand Rapids:

Mayor Dale Adams filed for re-election and will face a challenger this fall. Robert Ward also filed for the mayoral seat. Five individuals – Charles Burress, Daniel E. Chase, Dale Christy (incumbent), Tasha Connelly and Anthony Ward filed for two open council seats. Two filed in the special election race for one council seat: Rick Blake and Lynda Jo Thompson.

Keewatin:

Mayor Bill King was the lone filer for the mayor’s seat. Jeffrey Graves and Roberta Koprovic filed for the two open council seats. Melissa Durant was the only filer for city treasurer.

LaPrairie:

Lynn O’Brien, who currently serves on the council, was the sole filer for the open mayor seat. Tony Donahue (incumbent) and Amy Thurm filed for the two open council seats.

Marble:

Mayor Daidre Breen has filed for re-election and will run unopposed. Albert Guddeck was the lone filer for city council and Tracey Schwartz will run unopposed for city clerk.

Nashwauk:

Mayor Ben DeNucci has filed for re-election and will run unopposed. Three individuals – Ed Bolf (incumbent), Brian Gangl (incumbent) and William R. Williams have filed for two open council seats.

Taconite:

Deacon Kyllander was the lone filer for the open mayoral seat. James Camilli and Lee Finke Jr. filed for the two city council slots. Kris Hanson has filed for re-election as treasurer and will run unopposed.

Warba:

Ellen Coffel will run unopposed for mayor. Pat Gilsvik, Jim Heinrichs and Kelly McCauley have filed for two city council positions. Tami Elich runs unopposed for city treasurer.

A complete listing of those who filed for township elections is available on the Minnesota Secretary of State website: http://candidates.sos.state.mn.us