First day of school dominates ISD 318 discussion

At last week’s meeting of the Independent School District 318 Board of Directors, officials primarily listened to happenings from the first day of school.

Dan Adams kicked off the discussion by recounting the day’s events at the middle school. He and his staff met with every child and stressed the importance of academic achievement and safety. The middle school principal highlighted some of the technology available, citing laser engravers and laser cutters and noting that every student now had a IPad. Adams concluded his remarks by describing the energy level on day one as “amazing.”

High School Principal, Mark Schroeder said that some improvements at the school had been made over the summer including a new parking lot, new carpeting and tile as well as the remodeling of eight bathrooms to ensure ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance. Schroeder said that his staff also broke up the incoming freshman class into small groups and introduced students to various support staff.

Superintendent Bruce Thomas offered some comments as well. He praised staff for creating a culture in the district that expects excellence, and cited a graduation rate at the high school of 97 percent. He also spoke of challenges facing the district including space and mental illness amongst students. Thomas concluded his remarks by briefly discussing other challenges, including the fact that the district is owed about $40,000 by various families for lunches.

In other business, the board:

• Filled six existing ESP positions, one staff position, hired one teacher, accepted the resignation of three staff members and accepted the retirement notice of one ESP.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Blandin Foundation.

• Approved the blind/visually impaired services contract.