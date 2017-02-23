Former mayor facing theft, misconduct charges

The former mayor of Bovey, who was elected to the City Council just last week in a special election, is facing theft and misconduct charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Bibich is charged with two counts – one count of aiding and abetting theft, a felony, and one count of misconduct of a public officer, a gross misdemeanor.

Bibich allegedly removed property from the former Spur station in downtown Bovey. The station, which was abandoned by the owner, was the under the custodianship of Itasca County as tax forfeited property.

The criminal complaint, which was filed in District Court on Feb. 14, states that the items in question were removed from the Spur station between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15 of last year with the assistance of Bovey city crews.

Items removed from the property included a stainless steel sink, conveyor pizza oven, pizza dough roller, two stainless steel tables and a pedestal sink. The complaint estimates a combined value of $1,608.50 for the property. A floor safe, which also was removed, has a yet undetermined value. Bibich was scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges this week.

Bibich bested three other contenders for the open council seat, which was vacated by Robert Stein. Stein prevailed in a race for the mayor’s seat against Bibich last fall. Others who ran for the open council seat included Bob Tok, Stacy Grosse and Michael Foss. It is unclear, at this point, if the charges will have any impact on Bovey City government.