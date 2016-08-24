Fossil project seeks additional funding

By Katie Bily

At last week’s Calumet City Council, John Westgaard, volunteer researcher, spoke about the Hill Annex Mine Paleontology Project, which has turned up dinosaur fossil fragments.

Last summer, Westgaard put up a display at the Minnesota State Fair to show the public the accomplishments of the project. He also has taken his presentation into a number of classrooms.

The project depends on donations to keep running, Westgaard said. The goal set is to find 1,000 people who will donate $5 each. That will raise enough funding to run the project for another year.

The council also discussed a resident who has had a junk vehicle on their property for more than a year. The council will be writing a letter to this individual, instructing them to move the vehicle.

The city is need of additional police protection and Mayor John Tuorila will investigate the possibility of off-duty patrolmen working in the area.

The council delayed scheduling a special meeting to discuss and set the 2017 budget until two council members return.

A Calumet resident called about a dog tied up in the yard with no water and the city clerk instructed them to call the police. The city does not have an animal control person so the city must address the issue on its own.

In other business, the council:

•Approved joining the Minnesota Clerks Association.

• Noted that Millers Roofing is repairing the city hall building at a cost of $580.