Freshmen lawmakers, ambitious goals

By Kitty Mayo

Heading into the 2017 Minnesota legislative session, the region’s freshman legislators are setting their sights on some ambitious goals.

Representative Sandy Layman (R) - District 5B says her committee assignments last week at the start of the session were just where she was hoping to put her energy.

“I was really fortunate as a freshman to get on the committees I really wanted, because that’s where the real work in the legislative process starts,” Layman said.

The Job Growth and Energy Affordability committee Layman says is a great fit for her experience and interests. “I’ve spent my career working in business and community development for the purpose of creating a vital economy in northern Minnesota,” Layman stated, adding that the Job Growth committee lines up well with her desire to remove regulations that she sees as barriers to economic growth.

“I think we could use fewer regulations, small businesses are burdened with over-regulation and duplication,” Layman said.

Layman says that dovetailing that with her work on the Environment and Natural Resources committee, where many regional jobs are in natural resource areas, will be an obvious direction for her. “The issues that are tied up with those jobs are often impacted by public policy, and I think lately some of the policies have not been very favorable.” Changes to permitting and laws affecting a company’s ability to access resources are on Layman’s to-do list.

“Whenever you try to create jobs in northern Minnesota, you are going to impact the environment,” stated Layman, who believes a better balance needs to be struck between environmental protection and development. Layman will also serve on the committee for Legacy Funding.

With a May deadline looming, a budget must be agreed upon to avoid government shutdown. Layman says that she is concerned about a trend of overspending. “In the last few years (Governor) Dayton’s spending seemed to be getting out of control, we need to prioritize spending,” Layman said.

Newly elected Senator Justin Eichorn (R) - District 5 says that while he believes that some people were surprised by his win, he is ready to get to work.

His assignment to the Education committee for Early Childhood Education through grade 12 was one that he was particularly pleased with. “With school age kids myself, I’m passionate about education in our schools,” said Eichorn, who intends to focus his energies on what he sees as a disparity in the current funding formula that he says puts out-state schools at a disadvantage.

Other educational priorities on Eichorn’s list include: addressing core education mandates, streamlining teacher licensure, and workforce development in the trades careers.

“We want to create more local control in education, to remove some of the barriers to having good teachers and good classroom expectations that some of the state mandates cause,” said Eichorn.

Assigned to the committees on Environment and Natural Resources, Eichorn also is eager to remove barriers and regulations to get people back to work. “I want to make sure our logging and mining industries that are so important to our area are supported,” said Eichorn, who believes that environmental policies are too restrictive to business. Eichorn will also serve on the Legacy and Capital Investment committees.

Representative Julie Sandstede (DFL) - District 6A says the start of her first term will be dedicated to building bipartisan relationships. “Too many people have told me that they are sick of the two parties not working together, we need to change that to get to the important issues of jobs and diversification in our district,” Sandstede said.

Assigned to the Education Finance, Government Operations and Elections, and Health and Human Services Reform committees, Sandstede is especially excited to bring her 22 years as a teacher to bear.

Hopeful to bring forward policies that impact students and teachers in a meaningful way, Sandstede wants to whittle away at unfunded state mandates. “We definitely need to focus less on standardized testing, it doesn’t speak to the effectiveness of the teacher, the real abilities of the student, and it costs so much,” said Sandstede, who says from her view inside the classroom a real shift of focus is necessary to close the achievement gap by allocating more resources to approaching students holistically.

In the last two decades, Sandstede says that she has seen a huge change in the number of students with emotional, cognitive, and physical high needs. “When I started teaching, a couple of kids in a class might have had learning disabilities or high needs, and when I left the classroom two weeks ago it was half or more,” Sandstede said. She says that adding a paraprofessional to each classroom at the elementary level would give all students a better chance to work to their potential.

Health care is top priority for both parties, but how to address the issue is debated. The freshman legislators on both sides of the aisle say they are dedicated to providing immediate relief to those facing soaring premium costs, but disagreement over broad policy changes could continue to get in the way. Reform measures for continuation of care and access to care are high priorities, but may be trumped by expected changes at the federal level.

Taxes are going to be a critical issue this year, with an expected $1.4 billion surplus that both parties want to earmark for spending on tax cuts but have vastly different approaches for doing so. Republicans have leaned toward returning money to taxpayers, and Democrats are lining up to push for tax reductions.