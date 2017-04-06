GHS yearbook staff receives award

The 2016-17 yearbook staff under the direction of Mrs. Diane Levar, advisor, recently was awarded a certificate of achievement by the Balfour Publishing Company. This year’s Greenway High School yearbook was chosen to be a national yearbook sample that will be distributed at yearbook workshops across the country and by Balfour’s representatives in their selling efforts. Congratulations to Mrs. Levar and the yearbook staff for creating a quality yearbook! Pictured are, front row: Samantha Dearmon; second row : Editor Madi Lorenz, Amand Borth and Hope Miller; third row: Melanie Simon, Miranda Olson, Rebecca Stockwell, Adrianna Goodrich, Daleana Smith and Kassidy Olson. Not pictured: Brenna Champlin, Lexi Simpson and Advisor Mrs. Levar.