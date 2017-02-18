Glen’s Army Navy surpasses business milestone Rusty Eichorn becomes sole proprietor

By Manja Holter

Not too often can regional retail companies boast of being in business for 70 years. Glen’s Army Navy store in Grand Rapids is one of the few making that milestone.

Founded in 1946 by a man named Glen Dix, the store started out in a small one-room building, where it continues to stand now. Over time, the structure underwent numerous expansions, the three largest ones in 1989, 1998 and in 2011. The facility now spans 17,000 square feet of retail, warehouse and office space.

In January, owner Rusty Eichorn became the sole proprietor of the business. He talked with the newspaper about the recent shift in the company’s management structure and the challenges of being in retail.

Newspaper: Glen’s Army Navy celebrated its 70th anniversary last year. When did the Eichorn family get involved in the business?

Rusty: Glen Dix was a very close friend of my father. My father started working for Glen in the early 1970s, managing the store. My mom and dad purchased the store from Glen in 1974. It has been in the Eichorn family ever since.

Newspaper: The latest building expansion was in 2011. Are you planning on growing any bigger?

Rusty: We have maximized our footprint here on this lot. We own more than three quarters of a city block here and have grown to the biggest size we can in this location.

Newspaper: Does that imply that you are thinking of opening another store elsewhere?

Rusty: One never knows in the world of retail.

Newspaper: How many employees do you have?

Rusty: Approximately 30, twenty being full-time. We are open seven days a week for 361 days of the year. Not many sacred days in retail.

Newspaper: What can you tell us about the recent shift in the management structure of your company?

Rusty: The store was recently co-owned by my brother Mitch and me. He decided to retire from retail. That provided me with an opportunity to acquire his portion of the business and move forward as the sole owner.

Newspaper: How will your sole proprietorship influence the future of the company?

Rusty: I like being the commander of the ship – just like I like being the pilot of my own airplanes. Having one director making high-level decisions and having managers underneath me that make day-to-day decisions and assume some of the buying, advertising and merchandizing responsibilities makes for a great organizational structure.

Newspaper: Your store offers firearms and ammunition, hunting, fishing and camping gear, as well as clothing and décor. Out of these segments, which one is your best performing department?

Rusty: It depends on the season. Certainly firearms and ammunition are at the top of the heap in the fall. Clothing and boots and outerwear are at the top of the list in the winter months, as are fish houses, augers and other cold weather items. We are a seasonal business.

Newspaper: Who are your customers?

Rusty: Grand Rapids, being the county seat, has 10,000 people in town and several thousands in the outlying areas. Our customers are, of course, locals, but so are the tourists that visit the over 100 resorts that exist in Itasca County. Being located on Highway 2, which is a major corridor going all the way to the West Coast helps. The road sees 12,000 to 15,000 cars on a busy day.

Newspaper: You also have an online store at glensoutdoors.com. When did you add it?

Rusty: In 2008. It’s a fairly substantial online presence that is managed in-house. We supply customers throughout the United States and actually around the world. It’s performed very well for us.

Newspaper: You are competing with big box stores and giant online retailers. What sets you apart from them?

Rusty: Just in the greater Itasca County area we have 800,000 square feet of competition. We have the Super Walmart, Super Target, L&M Fleet Supply, hardware stores, clothing stores, bait-and tackle stores, even gas stations to some degree. We have a lot of competition. But we are a fun place to stop and shop. When you step inside the door, there is usually a wow factor. When I am greeting people at the door that have never been in Glen’s, they are impressed with what they see. We strive hard to make shopping at Glen’s a good experience.

Newspaper: Describe your business’ recent growth in terms of revenue.

Rusty: Our growth over the last 10 years, due to the expansion and remodeling, the remerchandising and adding of product lines, has been consistent.

Newspaper: What are some of your biggest challenges right now?

Rusty: We rely on the mining and logging industry and their employees. The shut-down of Magnetation or the streamlining of work at the paper mill in Grand Rapids affect us.

But we’ve been able to adapt and change, including surviving the Great Recession and downturn in the mining business. Another challenge is the weather. If it’s warm out, you are not selling cold weather clothing. If there’s no ice, you’re not selling ice fishing gear. Stores like us typically thrive when there’s adverse weather. That’s just part of the nature of retail.

Newspaper: Are there any upcoming highlights in your business’ operations?

Rusty: Sometime we are going to revel in our longevity. We didn’t have a 70th anniversary celebration, so we may possibly have one in the works for year number 71. Other than that we are continuing to look into new product categories, new and more convenient shopping hours, new fixtures – expanding of existing departments and streamlining of others.

Newspaper: What are your short term and long term goals for the company?

Rusty: Short term, we want to continue our reputation as an iconic, stand-alone, independent retailer of the categories we carry. Long term, I want to see Glen’s here long after I am gone. I want it to still be a fixture on the west end of Grand Rapids 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now.