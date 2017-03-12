Governor sued over Twin Metals mineral leases

BusinessNorth Report

Gov. Mark Dayton violated state law and the U.S. Constitution last year by interfering with mineral lease renewals for Twin Metals Minnesota and Franconia Minerals, a lawsuit against the state and governor alleges.

The plaintiffs include Up North Jobs Inc. and its founder, Gerald M. Tyler of the Town of Morse, an attorney who chairs the group. Other plaintiffs are four directors of Up North Jobs: Jay R. Mackie, Dan M. Waters, Michael D. Forsman and David W. Johnson; St. Louis County Commissioner Tom Rukavina and Nancy McReady, president of the Ely/Virginia group Conservationists with Common Sense.

They argue that state, federal and case law guarantee the holder of an existing mineral lease the right to future renewals. That practice was followed from 1966 until last year, when Dayton unilaterally instructed the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) not to enter into any new state access or lease agreements for mining on state lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW), the plaintiffs said in the lawsuit complaint.

In a March 6, 2016, letter to Twin Metals Chief Operating Officer Ian Duckworth, Dayton said he called the director of the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to discuss the importance of the BWCAW to Minnesotans.

“I apprised the director of my strong opposition to mining in close proximity to the BWCAW,” Dayton said in that letter. The Department of Interior later told the BLM it has the legal authority to deny Twin Metals the lease renewals. Consent was denied on Dec. 16.

Up North Jobs argues Dayton issued instructions to the DNR without notice or hearing. The group said the governor was legally obligated to first consult with his own executive council, which also includes the lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.

“One of the state’s executive officers acting alone cannot act for the Executive Council as a whole,” they said in the civil complaint, adding “The Governor’s act denying access to and banning mining on state lands in the Rainy River watershed of the Superior National Forest was arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion and not based on science or fact that puts the proposed mining project of Franconia and Twin Metals in jeopardy.”

When Congress established the BWCAW, it prohibited mineral development in the 1.1 million acre wilderness. But it expressly permitted mining in 2.4 million acres of the Superior National Forest, Up North Jobs said. To ensure that mineral development would not harm the wilderness area, Congress established as a buffer strip, a 220,000 acre “Mining Protection Area” bordering the wilderness, the plaintiffs said.

Twin Metals and its predecessors have invested $400 million into the project, according to the group.

“Denying access to the valuable minerals in which they have a vested interest, constitutes a non-compensated taking whereby they have been deprived of their property, without due process of law, and violates the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution provides: “[N]or shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law,” the plaintiffs said.

Further, the plaintiffs contend Minnesota school districts will suffer because they receive a payment on each ton of extracted minerals.

“Denying access to mineral extraction on state lands deprives the School Districts of the funds needed to operate Northeastern Minnesota School Districts,” they wrote in the lawsuit complaint. As plaintiffs, they “will pay additional real estate taxes to support the school districts in which they reside, to make up for the loss of the rents and royalties that Franconia and Twin Metals Minnesota would have paid for the minerals extracted from state leased land. Governor Mark Dayton’s’ ban on mineral extraction on state land constitutes a taking whereby the School Districts and the Resident Plaintiffs have been deprived of their property without due process of law, and violates the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

They ask the court to reverse Dayton’s order to the DNR plus compensation for their legal expenses.

“The Governor’s actions were wrongful, tortious and caused lease holders Franconia and Twin Metals Minnesota to suffer great harm as well as the Resident Plaintiffs and Up North Jobs Inc.,” the plaintiffs said.

The mission of Up North Jobs is to promote economic development and job growth in Northeastern Minnesota.