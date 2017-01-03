Grand Itasca joins Fairview System

By Kitty Mayo

Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids has been acquired by Fairview Health Services, but a commitment to maintaining a community identity remains strong.

Fairview’s corporate offices are based in Minneapolis, with their Fairview Range clinic in Hibbing, as well as established clinics in Nashwauk and Mountain Iron, and the Northwoods Surgery Center in Virginia.

Grand Itasca’s board has been looking into creating a health system partnership for the last three years, and in 2016 focused in on Fairview as a likely partner. Spending the last year working on due diligence toward a closing day of January 1, 2017, Mike Youso says Fairview clearly rose above other options.

Youso, Grand Itasca’s CEO, says that Fairview’s demonstration of maintaining a community-based model of health care in smaller communities gave them the edge.

“We chose Fairview, in part, because of their presence on the Range,” Youso stated.

The transaction makes Grand Itasca a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairview, a change that Youso says will not only help Grand Itasca survive, but will bring a good combination of resources that will help them thrive.

“The benefits of joining with a larger system are many, and we will still be able to keep our own identity,” said Youso. Grand Itasca will maintain their current model of a 12-member board, along with the addition of three Fairview representatives.

The ability to expand speciality care, along with better insurance reimbursement access were also considered in the move.

Grand Itasca has definite plans to open a new cancer care center in 2017, as well as adding cardiology services. Expanding obstetric services in the clinic are also slated for this year.

“We intend to continue to grow our specialty services beyond those plans for oncology, cardiology and obstetrics, eventually connecting more with telemedicine down the road,” stated Youso.

In the process of adding a second oncologist, a cardiologist is already scheduled to begin in February. “The really exciting thing is that by joining with Fairview we are able to bring on more physicians full-time that actually live in our area,” said the CEO , adding that in the past specialists drove up from Duluth or the Twin Cities a couple of days a month.

By combining the hospitals and clinics under Fairview, Youso anticipates a greater consistency of care by physicians who are part of the regional community. He also sites Fairview’s formal partnership with the University of Minnesota Health system as a huge asset. “If you combine our two areas that is 100,000 people and gives us access to the University of Minnesota, one of the best facilities in the country for health care.”

Expanding their geographic reach, Fairview is doubling their market share in the region by branching out further into the rural health care market, something that many other health care systems are already doing.

For Grand Itasca’s part, that means survival in an ever-tightening health care market. “We are what’s called a ‘tweener’ facility since we do not provide critical access,” said Youso, who explained that designation has put Grand Itasca in a bind when it comes to revenue, with Medicare and private insurances reimbursing at a much lower rate.

“A hospital like Grand Itasca is basically a dinosaur being forced into extinction, if we didn’t partner with Fairview we would have eventually not been viable over the next 10 to 20 years,” said Youso, adding that with Fairview they will have gained reimbursement leverage along with an attractive community friendly acquisition model. “With someone else we would have basically had to hand over the keys,” said Youso.

Grand Itasca will keep its name the same, and does not plan any staffing changes. “As an organization, everyone from the staff to the board is excited about the acquisition. In the end, this is beneficial to the patients who live here,” Youso said.