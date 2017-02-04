Grand Itasca to add oncology unit

By Kitty Mayo

Blandin Foundation announced last week a $650,000 grant to the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids for its new cancer center.

“We will be opening a cancer care center in 2017, and we are extremely excited about that,” said Grand Itasca CEO Mike Youso. The grant will be used in the renovation of existing space for greater oncology access and infusion therapy. Oncology is the branch of medicine that treats cancer and infusion is the intravenous (IV) delivery of medications like chemotherapy.

Sonja Merrild, Blandin’s director of grants, said that supporting healthy communities is a cornerstone of Blandin’s mission, and they hope to provide better access to health and wellness through the grant.

Keeping health services local is also important to Blandin.

“The vast majority of the funds we put out is in our home area, our overarching commitment is to the Grand Rapids area,” Merrild said.

With an aging population in which many people rely on a fixed income, Merrild said that providing cancer care closer to home is vital.

“We want to keep in mind those who need us the most, who otherwise wouldn’t have access to quality care, or would have to drive very far,” Merrild said.

Long a supporter of Grand Itasca, Blandin in 2002 gave the largest single grant that Grand Itasca has ever received of $20 million to help construct the current hospital facility.

“It is an institution that is an important provider of services to our population. In essence, we want to make sure they stay strong and responsive,” Merrild said.

Part of a fundraising campaign called ‘Close to Home,’ the Grand Itasca Foundation said the new facility will help keep cancer and infusion patients close to their family and friends during treatments.

“The theme of the campaign is ‘Close to Home’ because our goal is to serve more cancer and infusion patients in the comfort of their own community. Patients and caregivers deserve to have expert cancer care closer to home. This project will make that possible,” said Kelly Kirwin, Director of the Grand Itasca Foundation.

Currently one oncologist treats cancer patients at Grand Itasca, which is in the process of recruiting another oncologist for the new cancer specialty team. The full-time oncology staff is being recruited in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Physicians, Grand Itasca’s recently announced merger partners.

Building on their dedication to maintaining community-centered health care delivery, Grand Itasca’s Youso says having more specialty physicians who also live in the area benefits patients.

“These physicians will live in our region, not driving from Duluth or Minneapolis. They are part of the community,” he said.

Construction on the $4.1 million project is planned to begin this Spring and be completed by the end 2017. About $2.1 million will be provided by Fairview Health Services as part of its recent partnership agreement. Grand Itasca Foundation intends to raise the remaining $2 million through community funding, and thus far have already hit the $1.3 million mark with the Blandin grant.

The renovation project will take a currently under-utilized wing of the hospital and convert it to 12 private, semi-private and shared infusion bays with upgraded equipment and views to the outdoors. Another addition will be an inpatient oncology pharmacy dedicated to preparing infusion medications.

Other planned enhancements include an outdoor patio and healing garden for patients and families to access a natural, healing setting, as well as a private patient entrance for the cancer and infusion center.

A new cardiologist is being added to cover Fairview Range and Grand Itasca in February, and Youso said they are already recruiting a second cardiologist. Grand Itasca will also be expanding obstetrics services in 2017.

Grand Itasca Foundation will be hosting a series of informational breakfast events that are open to the public during February and March. Information about the details of the renovation and campaign for the cancer and infusion center will be shared. To attend, contact Kelly Kirwin at (218) 999-1009, or go to www.granditasca.org/closetohome for more information.