Grand Rapids beer brewing, taproom business planned

By Beth Bily

The craft brewing industry explosion is making its way into Grand Rapids.

At a late January meeting of the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, commissioners approved a $40,000 Commercial Building Improvement Loan (CBIL) loan to renovate an existing structure to produce and sell craft beer.

According to documents filed with the city of Grand Rapids, the loan request was made by Klockow Enterprises, LLC, which plans to launch the Cantankerous Brewing project in October.

Owners Andy and Tasha Klockow will renovate a building for the start up venture located at 36 SE 10th Street, which formerly was in use for fleet storage and service for various telecommunications companies.

The GREDA loan request application describes the proposed brewing operation business with: “Cantankerous Brewing Company will be a small production brewery with a taproom, which produces hand crafted ales and lagers for the northern Minnesota market served by the pint, flights, growlers and crowlers (can-growlers). Cantankerous also expects to self-distribute some kegs to local bars and restaurants.”

Plans call for a build-out of 6,000 square feet of the 11,400 square foot structure. That 6,000 square feet would include production and taproom space. The remaining space will be “reserved and used as leasable warehouse space,” according to city documents. Community Development Director Rob Mattei told GREDA commissioners that construction would begin in April.

Building improvements will carry an estimated cost of $405,500. Total project costs including property acquisition, equipment and build-out will come in at about $1.1 million. The project will be financed through a combination of a loan from Woodland Bank, a personal loan, a small amount of equity and the CBIL financing.

The CBIL loan request was reviewed and recommended by a GREDA sub-committee. Commissioners approved the loan request with the contingency that any personal loans be subordinated to the GREDA loan, which would place the city’s portion of the financing in second position.

For more information about Cantankerous Brewing Company, visit the company’s Facebook page.