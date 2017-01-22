Grand Rapids City Council approves 2017 appointments

The Grand Rapids City Council convened for its annual organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Mayor Dale Adams returned for another two-year term after being re-elected in November. Tasha Connelly is the only new council member. She captured the most votes in the general election and succeeds Ed Zabinski who stepped down after serving eight years on the council. Dale Christy and Rick Blake were re-elected to their seats.

Adams moved several appointments as a slate. The appointments include:

• Adams will serve as Mayor Pro-Tem.

• The Herald Review will be the official newspaper.

• Official depositories will be American Bank, Deerwood Bank, Grand Rapids State Bank, Grand Rapids State Investments, Morgan Stanley, US Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

• Connelly will represent the city in matters involving the Civic Center and Park & Recreation.

• Blake and Christy will represent the city at GREDA meetings.

• Bill Zeige: HRA.

• Blake: PUC.

• Zeige: Airport Advisory Board.

• Adams with Connelly as an alternate: Cable Commission.

• Christy with Connelly as an alternate: RAMS

• Adams and Zeige: Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board.

• Christy and Connelly: County/City Co-Op meetings.

• Adams and Christy: Joint Powers Gas Board.

• Barb Baird and Adams: Fire Relief.

• Blake: Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.

• Zeige: League of Minnesota Cities.

• Adams: ARDC.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the purchase of time clock plus software, hosting services, hardware and training from Municipal Software Inc. at a cost not to exceed $24,000.

• Entered into an agreement with Harris Computer Systems in the amount of $18,599.53 for accounting and time keeping support and software for 2017.

• Accepted the resignation of Mary Helen Haarklau from the library Board and appointed Dr. Richard Thouin to the same position.