Grand Rapids council gets update on finance dept.

The Grand Rapids City Council convened for its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 14 at City Hall. Barb Baird, city finance director delivered her Department Head report.

Baird opened her remarks by stating that her department handles all incoming and outgoing money. She characterized her department as the one common link to all other departments in the city.

The city’s finances are broken out into 50 different funds including the general fund, various special revenue funds, debt service funds, capital project funds, enterprise funds and the component unit.

Baird went on to say that her department provides accounting services for Grand Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority, as well as the City of LaPrairie. The department also assists in the preparation of the annual and Capital Improvement plans as well as audits and financial statements for both Grand Rapids and LaPrairie. In addition, finance handles investment of city funds, administers bonded indebtedness, and accounts payable. The finance department also handles payroll, accounts receivable, special assessment tracking, lodging tax and treasury functions for all city entities. The department is the fiscal agent for the Grand Rapids Area Cable Commission and the Visit Grand Rapids lodging tax.

Baird said that for 2016, her department assisted with the issuance of $2,170,000 street reconstruction bonds, updated the city debt service study, started to work on the capital improvement project requests for the Amended Capital Improvement Plan for 2017-2021. Finance is currently finalizing the 2017 city budgets,

Baird concluded her remarks by noting that her department received the certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for 2015. This is the 24th consecutive year the city has received this award.

In other business, the council:

• Assumed a leased hanger at the airport.

• Approved the verified claims in the amount of $815,174.92 for the time period Oct. 26 - Nov. 7.

• Appointed David Dobbs to the Arts and Culture Commission.