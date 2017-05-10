Grand Rapids opts out of Joint Rec tax

By Beth Bily

The city of Grand Rapids is opting out of a tax that previously went to the Greenway Joint Recreation Board.

The tax was voluntary and established in 1981 to help fund recreational activities within the Greenway School District. Portions of the city of Grand Rapids fell within the taxing district and were once part of the now dissolved Grand Rapids Township, which has since been annexed by the city.

Grand Rapids City officials noted that while those portions of the city are still located within the boundaries of the Greenway School District, the city of Grand Rapids levies its own tax for recreational purposes. City Administrator Tom Pagel told city councilors Monday that citizens in that area of the city were being taxed twice for recreational opportunities. As a result, administration recommended ending the city’s participation in the tax, effective immediately.

The matter received little discussion at Monday evening’s council meeting. However, Councilor Bill Zeige noted that one “can’t be opposed to lower taxes.” The council then voted in favor of opting out of the Joint Rec tax. According to Pagel, the city of Grand Rapids was contributing $15,000 annually to the Joint Rec Board.

In other business, the council:

• Approved claims in the amount of $513,793.07 for the period of April 18 to May 1.

• Listened to a finance department report.

• Approved a professional services agreement with SEH for design services related to the Airport Taxilane Construction project. The city and county will each be responsible for 5 percent of the cost, with Federal Aviation Administration funding covering the remaining 90 percent of costs associated with the project.

• Approved a contract with American Engineering and Testing for pond sediment testing services.

• Appointed Tony Clafton to the position of HazMat officer with the Grand Rapids Fire Department, effective May 9.

• Appointed Jeffrey Roerick to the position of Grand Rapids police officer, contingent upon successful completion of standard physical and psychological evaluations. His starting wage will be $25.30/hour.