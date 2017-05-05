Grand Rapids revises zoning ordinance language

By Beth Bily

At last week’s meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council, officials conducted a public hearing to update ordinances, which will clarify language regarding upcoming and future brew pub developments.

The city’s Planning Commission recommended the passage of an ordinance at an April 6 meeting. The language changes would amend sections of the Land Development Regulations establishing a brewery/winery use and taproom/tasting room use.

The city previously gave the green light to two brew pub developments – Cantankerous Brewing and Rapids Brewing Co. The former plans a brewing/taproom facility near Walgreens just off of Pokegama Ave. The latter plans a downtown brewery, taproom and restaurant to be located in the former Grand Rapids Township Hall as well as adjacent properties.

“The current zoning ordinance doesn’t prohibit these uses, however, more clear language specific to this type of emerging use would be beneficial now and in the future,” said Development Director Rob Mattei.

The new language added definitions of brewing and taproom facilities and provided for breweries/wineries to be a permitted use with restrictions, Mattei told the council.

Following a short public hearing, the council approved the language revisions to the municipal code. No one from the public spoke at the public hearing.

The council also approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Majestic Pines LLC, which plans to construct a $1.95 million, 16-unit addition to its assisted living facility. The property was initially developed under a Tax Increment Financing district. The addition would increase the tax capacity of the property and likely shorten the life of the TIF district.

In other business, the council:

• Listened to a report on senior volunteer programs in the area.

• Listened to a report from Director Bob Cahill on Pokegama Golf Course. Cahill noted the course opened on March 30, nearly two weeks earlier than last year.

• Approved an addendum to the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport Joint Powers agreement, which required modification to include non-aviation uses.

• Approved a professional services agreement with SEH for the general aviation apron reconstruction project. The bulk of funding for this project will come from the Federal Aviation Administration and state funds. The city and county will each contribute 2.5 percent of the total cost.

• Approved the purchase of a 2012 Dodge Ram bucket truck in the amount of $64,098.36. The city’s existing truck will be sold to the city of Cohasset.