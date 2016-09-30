Grand Rapids sets preliminary levy

At a special meeting last Wednesday, Grand Rapids’ 2017 levy was the primary topic of discussion. Mayor Dale Adams said that the city would conduct a public hearing on Dec. 5 to discuss the proposed levy and allow for public comment. The council will adopt its final levy and budget on Dec. 12.

Finance Director Barb Baird offered additional details. She said that the city is no longer required to hold a truth in taxation meeting but that it is still required to hold a meeting to take public input, thus the reason for the Dec. 5 public meeting.

Baird added that the final levy cannot be more than the preliminary levy. She also noted that her office was awaiting new information regarding the tax capacity as previously acquired data was incorrect. Baird proceeded to ask that the city council adopt the proposed levy and December dates.

The proposed operating budget for 2017 is $8,705,609 and the proposed levy is $7,307,348. Baird said that once the final levy had been adopted, Itasca County would have to certify the levy on Dec. 30.

Councilor Dale Christy said that even though the city did not have an exact number for tax capacity, the city could proceed with adopting the proposed levy because the council had a very good idea of the range of tax rates. Councilor Bill Zeige asked Baird what the likely outcome would be once the tax capacity is known. She responded that the most likely scenario would be a lower tax rate.

The council then set the preliminary levy and December dates as proposed.

In other business, the council:

● Accepted a bid from Champion Iron in the amount of $759,878 to construct the multi-use pavilion at the Civic Center.

● Approved an agreement with H.R. Green in the amount of $28,850 for the engineering, design and construction of the Eighth Avenue NE storm water improvement project.

● Adopted a change to the city’s health savings policy that divides the city’s contribution into two installments instead of one. The change is effective Jan. 1 of 2017.

● Approved the verified claims in the amount of 573,210.01 for the period of Sept. 2 to Sept. 14.