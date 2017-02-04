Greenway’s Indian Education program gets high marks for student achievement

By Kathy Lynn,

KOZY Radio

Last year, 100 percent of Independent School District 316’s Native American students graduated, noted Lowana Greensky, director of Indian Education, during a presentation to the school board of Independent School District 316 on Jan. 25.

According to Greensky, Greenway has had an Indian Education program since 1972. The program, according to the district’s website “provides services that will maintain the integrity of our Culture and Traditions, while providing the optimum learning experience for American Indian Students in the Greenway and Nashwauk/Keewatin School Districts.”

ISD 316 receives a “Success for the Future” grant, which funds the program. Greenway’s in-school academic support for Vandyke Elementary is Nicole Mallum. Laurie Eide provides support for 7th to 12th graders. Michelle Carrigan is the district’s licensed Ojibwe teacher.

Greenway’s Indian student achievement gaps are minimal, according to Greensky. Math proficiency for Indian students is 50 percent versus 53.5 percent of white students. The attendance rate for white students is 95 percent, for Indian students, 94 percent. “I look at a lot of programs. I do wonder why is Greenway doing so well among Indian students.” She credits the Greenway staff. “If any one of you have ever gone into that room of Laurie Eide’s … you’re walking into a place where culture is valued. And, that room exists in this school district, in this building.”

Vandyke Principal Sue Hoeft added, “I think it’s the relationships. If you walk down a hallway at Vandyke, any given day, any time, you’ll see Nicole Mallum working with a small group of students, maybe an individual student. It’s the relationship that’s formed there and is carried through to the high school. And, not just with a child, but with their family. She’s often a bridge to the family.”

Also at Wednesday’s board meeting, Business Manager Randi Jurgansen presented the school board with the updated budget. The board also heard a presentation on the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative from Mark Curtis.

The board recognized a number of donations Wednesday night. A donation in the amount of $800 was made from Pam Lien to be used for supplies for the Greenway Public Schools autistic students. The board recognized donation from Maureen (Rene) Roy and Margo Lamb in memory of Zip and Joyce Adams in the amount of $2,500 (Boys Athletics) and $2,500 (Girls Athletics) and a donation from Patrick and Sandra Pollard in memory of Zip Adams in the amount of $40.

The board recessed then reopened in a closed session for the purpose of a Superintendent evaluation.