Greenway District focused on spring testing

By Kathy Lynn,

KOZY Radio

Students in Independent School District 316 have been focused on testing for last two weeks. Jeff Britten, High School Principal, gave the school board an update during the school board meeting on April 26.

Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) tests consist of math, reading, and science segments. Britten said, “The vibe has been pretty positive and pretty good. It’s nice to see kids taking things serious.”

In November, last year’s math scores showed Greenway ranked lower than the state average in reading and math. Math and reading teachers spent considerable time this year in both teaching and testing student progress.

The majority of the school board meeting was used by Jason Thurm and Cassie Thuen, Greenway Vocal and Band Directors. The music students have performed 57 times this school year, from pep bands to concerts.

Competition this year was really successful, according to Thurm. “We had so many students who wanted to be involved between competition and large group and solos and ensembles that, once again, we had to go two days. Individual ensembles (and) solos, we had 15 students received Superior ratings and we had 10 students, on top of that, receive Excellent ratings.”

The board approved updates to a number of Minnesota School Board policies, including the state’s wellness policy. The changes prompted the district to consider changes. Next year, student’s lunch options will include a salad bar.

In other business, the board:

• Recognized a donation of a $250 gift card to Greenway Grows Garden at Vandyke Elementary from Bethel Trinity Church

• Recognized a matching donation of $1,345.02 from a pancake fundraiser to support the 6th grade Laurentian Trip from the Minnesota Masonic Charities-Itasca Lodge 208

• Recognized a donation from the Itasca County Attorney’s office in the amount of $200 as a contribution to post prom activities for GHS students.

• Approved the resignation with consent of the Superintendent, Allison Scally, .25 music teacher, effective April 4, 2017. Acceptance of this resignation is non-precedent setting.

• Approved the hire of Elise Sperling, 1.0 Social Studies Teacher, $37,260 effective 2017-18 SY *

• Approved the hire of Dawn Howard, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective May 1, 2017, $15.87** (replacement hire)

Upcoming Greenway events:

• May 3: Academic & Scholarship Awards Night at 6:30 p.m./auditorium

• May 4: Festival Of Nations

• May 8: 7th-12th Grade Choir Concert at 7 p.m./auditorium

• May 12: 5th & 6th Grade Music Concert at 2:15 p.m./auditorium

• May 18: “Day of Caring.”