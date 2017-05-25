Greenway Joint Rec tax decision to be revisited

By Beth Bily

A previous decision by the Grand Rapids City Council to end its taxing contribution to the Greenway Joint Recreation Association will receive further debate on June 12.

At Monday’s regular council meeting, Catherine McLynn, treasurer of the Itasca Ski and Outing Club, addressed officials about the impact of a May 8 decision to end the city’s tax contribution.

It was a decision made by Grand Rapids officials because while portions of the city are located within the boundaries of the Greenway School District, the city of Grand Rapids levies its own tax for recreational purposes. Thus, some residents were being taxed twice for recreation. Grand Rapids’ contribution to the Greenway Joint Recreation Association was about $15,000 annually.

McLynn noted that a number of youth programs are funded through Joint Rec dollars. “We feel that (the end of Grand Rapids contribution) is going to hurt youth programming,” she said.

No action was taken on the issue Monday, but Joint Rec officials were invited to state their case to the council at a work session scheduled for June 12.

According to City Administrator Tom Pagel, the council determined they would like more information directly from Joint Recreation representatives on how they utilize the special tax.

In other business, the council:

• Approved claims for the period of May 2 to May 18 in the amount of $538,254.94.

• Accepted the minutes from a number of city board and commission meetings.

• Listened to the Grand Rapids Area Library report, during which officials were apprised of current programming and activities there.

• Tabled a decision on a land vacation requested by Kari and Kristina Gaalaas. The request would aid in the expansion of the Gaalaas home located on Audrey Lane. Following objections by some residents of the neighborhood who said they used the parcel as a public access to McKinney Lake, the council opted to allow for more time for a compromise solution to be reached.

• Conducted a public hearing and approved a vacation request of a dead-end alley, which primarily serves as a driveway entrance to a residence on NW 1st Ave.

• Approved a contract with SEH for design services for the Airport Taxilane Utilities project.

• Approved buying wetland credits from EIP Credit Co. in the amount of $10,582.99.

• Noted that MnDOT would begin construction work on Highway 38 near the arena next week.

• Approved the lease/purchase of four mowers for the golf course. Payments for the mowers will be in five installments at an annual rate of $30,779.03. After five years, terms of the agreement include a $1 buyout. Golf Course funds will be utilized for the lease payments.

• Appointed Tom Foss to HazMat training assistant at a rate of $282.04/month. His appointment will open the position of maintenance officer and the city will begin process of replacement.