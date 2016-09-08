Greenway mulls facilities upgrades; QComp plan to begin Oct. 1

By Kathy Lynn, KOZY Radio

How do you balance long-term plans with today’s needs? The school board of Independent School District 316 listened to a presentation on that topic from Superintendent David Pace last Wednesday evening during the regularly scheduled school board meeting.

Pace told the board that it may be possible to upgrade some facilities with money found by refinancing the district’s current debt.

According to Minnesota’s Education web site, Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) funds may be used for deferred capital expenditures and maintenance projects necessary to prevent further erosion of facilities, increase accessibility of school facilities, or health and safety projects. This year, the district will receive $193 per pupil unit. State LTFM money will increase about $100 each year.

Pace said,” As a board, we need to determine what our objectives are.” Pace said refinance rates are at historically low levels. The district’s largest bond debt, Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB), don’t retire until 2025.

The board received state approval from the Minnesota Commissioner of Education for Greenway’s QComp plan. Superintendent Pace said very few districts outside the metro region are using the program.

QComp allots the district $160 per pupil unit for teacher incentives. Teachers will no longer receive “step” pay simply for teaching another year. All pay increases will come out of the incentive pool. Teachers can earn these incentives for mentoring another teacher, reaching professional development goals, and building individual student achievement goals.

Board Chair Bill Hoeft said; “We’ve said in negotiations, this board’s been committed to professional development. It’s been committed to recognizing our staff and finding ways to narrow some of that (pay) gap and this falls in line with that initiative.”

Superintendent Pace confirmed late Thursday that Education Minnesota Local 1330 members voted Thursday, and approved the contract. QComp officially begins on Oct. 1.

In other action, the board approved an agreement for after school activities with the Boys and Girls Club of Greenway. The club plans to begin programming after Jan. 1.

The board recognized a donation of football equipment from the Greenway Joint Recreation Board, approved the Greenway High School Student Handbook, and accepted a donation of $5,000 from the Hecimovich Family Athletic Endowment to Greenway Community Education.

The board set the Truth in Taxation meeting for Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

In one motion, the board:

• Approved the hire of Donna Evans, Assistant Cook, Food Service, $15.74.

• Approved the hire of James Early, Cross Country Assistant Coach, $1,599.50

• Approved the hire of Bob Schwartz, Football Head Coach, $5,484

• Approved the hire of Joe Westlake, Football 2nd Assistant Coach, $3,427.50.

• Approved the hire of Nick Emanual, Football B-Team Head Coach, $3,199.

• Approved the hire of Mark Gibeau, Football B Team Assistant Coach, $2,513.50

• Approved the hire of Nick Porter, Middle School Football Coach, $1599.50*

• Approved the hire of Zack Schaunaman, Middle School Football Coach, $1,599.50.

• Approved the hire of Nancy Hansen, a retired teacher, as Academic Intervention Specialist Teacher .547 FTE, $20,381.22 for a one year contract with no continuing contract rights. Benefits in accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the local and the school district.

• Approved the hire of Gail Jones, a retired teacher, as Academic Intervention Specialist Teacher .547 FTE, $20,381.22 for a one year contract with no continuing contract rights. Benefits in accordance with MOU between local and school district

• Approved the hire of Laura Groom, a retired teacher, as Special Education teacher, $4,761 for a 23-day contract with no continuing contract rights. Benefits in accordance with MOU between the local and the school district

• Approved the hire of Megan Falardeau, Special Education Teacher effective 2016-17 SY, BA 1 $37,260**

• Denied a leave request from Daniela Sanderson, Special Education Paraprofessional, for Sept. 6, 2016 through approximately Jan. 1, 2017.

* Pending Background Check

** Pending successful completion of licensure