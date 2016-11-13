Greenway mulls its joint athletic ventures

By Kathy Lynn, KOZY Radio

Independent School District 316 is planning a review of all its school athletic pairings.

On Wednesday, the board agreed (on a 5-1 vote) to an arrangement that will allow its girl’s lacrosse club to play with Grand Rapids. Over the summer, Grand Rapids officially added lacrosse as a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned team. Greenway and Grand Rapids had previously played together as a club. That left Greenway girls unable to play at all. High School League rules prohibit club and league mingling. On Wednesday, the board approved the move with the understanding that all high school agreements will be reviewed.

Board Director Bob Schwartz said, “We’re a small school. It’d be great to offer everything to every kid. Lacrosse is a huge, growing sport. There’s a big conversation we need to have about this. It’s an important deal.”

He told board members that he was concerned that if the district didn’t offer Lacrosse for boys, students might leave the district. His was the dissenting vote in allowing Greenway girls to play with the Rapids team. According to Schwartz, offering too many sports may “water down” the pool of talent and interest in other sports. No date was offered for the activities discussion.

In other action, the school board heard a summary of Police Liason Tony Meyes’ duties, approved event worker stipends for the arena, and accepted the employee handbook. Directors recognized a donation of $500 from the Abundance Life Church and a grant of $2,500 and $1,000 worth of products from Crayola and NAESP to partner with 3-2-1 Art Studio in Hibbing for Vandyke Elementary’s art program.

The board also:

• Approved the hire of Grant Clafton, Boys Hockey Varsity Coach, $5,484.

• Approved the hire of Adam Johnson, Boys Hockey Varsity Assistant Coach, $3,656.*

• Approved the hire of Mike Pechovnic Hockey JV Head Coach, $3,199.*

• Approved the hire of Jen McInerney, Hockey Cheerleading, $1,371

• Approved the hire of James Early, Boys Basketball Head coach, $5,484.

• Approved the hire of Tina Gould, Boys Basketball B Team Coach, $3,656.

• Approved the hire of Alex McDonald, Boys Basketball 7th and 8th grade Coach, $3,957.62

• Approved the hire of Ryan Wright, Girls Basketball Head Coach, $5,484.

• Approve hire of Sarah Wright, Girls Basketball B-Team Coach, $3,656.

• Approved the hire of Will Floersheim, Academic League Advisor HS, $,1371.

• Approved the hire of Cheryl Lester, Academic League Advisor MS, $1,371.

• Approved the hire of Thorina Sievenpiper, Academic League Advisor Elem, $1,371.

• Approved the AFSCME Seniority List 2016-17.

• Approved the hire of Miranda Hoskins, Special Education Teacher, Vandyke Elementary, $37,260.

(prorated by start date)

**Pending background check

**Pending successful licensure