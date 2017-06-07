Greenway School Board: published June 8, 2017

by Kathy Lynn,

KOZY/KMFY Radio

Q-Comp will continue at Greenway. Spanish teacher and Q-Comp organizer Renee Gibbons and members of the Q-Comp board briefed the Greenway School Board May 31 during the regularly scheduled school board meeting. Q-Comp allows for extra compensation for teachers who go above and beyond what is expected.

According to the Education Minnesota website, Quality Compensation law (Q-Comp), was enacted through a bipartisan agreement in the Minnesota Legislature in 2005. It is a voluntary program that allows local districts and exclusive representatives of the teachers to design and collectively bargain a plan that meets the four components of the law. The four components under Q-Comp include Career Ladder/Advancement Options, Job-embedded Professional Development, Teacher Evaluation, and Performance Pay and Alternative Salary Schedule. Approved school districts receive up to $260 per student ($169 per student in state aid and $91 per student in board-approved levy) for the program.

The board tabled discussion on an Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) proposal. IASC requested its participating boards agree to allow its Administrative Committee to make decisions the full board could later confirm. ISD 316 Chair Bill Hoeft said he was comfortable tabling the idea until the IASC board meets to ask more questions about the proposal. He said he didn’t like the administrative committee deciding issues the full board might not approve of.

The board heard presentations from Rise for Change and details about this year’s Blandin Foundation grant for a scholarship coach.

The board approved a number of annual policies, including membership in the Minnesota State High School League for 2017-18, renewal with Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust (MIST) effective July 1, 2017 in the amount of $42,934.16 and agreements for Provision of Health and Safety Services with Northeast Service Cooperative (NESC) effective July 1, 2017.

The board also approved the recommendation for the selection of BCBS through the Northeast Service Cooperative Pool, as the result of RFP, Group Health Insurance Coverage, effective September 1, 2017. Superintendent David Pace told the board there would be no changes in policies.

In other business the board:

• Extended the term of the NK-G Transportation, Inc. for FY2018 and FY2019 according to the Student Transportation Services Agreement dated December 18, 2013.

• Approved a contract with Children’s Mental Health for the 2017-18 and a contract with ISD 318 for Leadership of Community Education effective July 1, 2017.

• Approved the resignation of Jennifer Shaffer, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective Aug. 1.

• Approved the resignation of Cassandra Bauer, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective June 2.

• Approved the resignation of Amy Weber, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective June 2.

• Hired Carter Berkelman, Elementary Teacher, effective 2017-18 SY, at an annual rate of $43,199.