Greenway sets levy

By Kathy Lynn, KOZY Radio

The school board of Independent School District 316 set the 2016 (payable 2017) for fiscal year 2018 at the maximum level when it met in regular session last Wednesday. Superintendent David Pace there are going to be many adjustments.

“If we look at our overall levy, we are down $84,000 to the previous year. As of right now, (the levy) is about 2.8 percent.”

Pace said the district has more than 5 percent set aside for OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefits), there was an increase from the state, and all districts received an increase in Long Term Facility and Maintenance dollars from the state.

This year, the state of Minnesota paid $230 per pupil for districts to cover districts’ ten-year facility plan projects that include health and safety, accessibility, and deferred maintenance. Pace said he expects the levy may drop to 1.5 percent in December when the board approves the final levy.

The board heard a presentation from Activities Director Dan Mell. Last fall, Mell was asked by the board to meet with students and parents before the season to talk about safety, risks, conduct, bylaws, and other concerns. He told the board that about 150 parents met in that mandatory meeting, the rest in a one-on-one.

Mell said; “It’s a big improvement over where we have been in the past. Throwing that word ‘mandatory’ out there, we got a lot more parents.” Students were not allowed to participate until meeting with Mell or his staff.

The district accepted a payment of $410,000 in mining royalties. Pace said the money will be set in reserve. The funds are based on minerals removed from county lands, not profit or loss.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a contract with Michelle Carrigan, Ojibwe Language Instructor, effective July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, at a salary of $16,605.10.

• Approved a contract with Nichole Mallum, Indian Home School Liason, effective July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, $21.04 per hour.

• Approved a contract with Laurie Eide, Indian Home School Liason, effective July 1, 2016- June 30th, 2017, at a salary of $36,252.68 annually.

• Approved a contract with Lowana Greensky, Director of Indian Education, effective July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, at a rate of $5,000 annually.

• Approved a resolution terminating employment of Daniela Sanderson, Special Education Paraprofessional

• Hired Mary Flinck, temporary paraprofessional, effective Sept. 19, 2016, $15.87 per hour.

• Hired Shelly Lamke, temporary paraprofessional, effective Sept. 19, 2016, $15.87 per hour.