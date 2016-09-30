Greenway teachers opt into Q Comp program

By Kitty Mayo

The teachers in Greenway School District (ISD 316) voted to accept a new system of compensation this last summer, and local union president, Will Floersheim is not surprised.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we got a strong vote in favor of Q Comp, I think that says something about the quality faculty we have in our district,” Floersheim, the local union president of Education Minnesota - Greenway, stated. He added that in many ways Greenway teachers have already been using many of the principles of Q Comp without being compensated.

Sue Hoeft, principal at Vandyke Elementary, said that Q Comp is a good way for the district to be able to reward teachers that go above and beyond typical expectations to achieve excellence.

“It’s one way a small district like Greenway can continue to support teachers’ professional growth,” Hoeft stated.

At Vandyke Hoeft says the school’s goal is to increase MCA reading scores by 3 percent this year.

The career ladder component of Q Comp rewards teachers financially for taking on additional leadership roles outside of a typical school day.

“Our teachers have always done that naturally,” stated Hoeft, “and this really encourages the high quality leadership we have already.”

Quality Compensation (Q Comp) was passed in 2005 by the state legislature as an alternative way to compensate professional development of teachers, and give extra funding to districts for using the system to ensure quality.

The traditional system of “steps and lanes” doled out annual increases of pay that relied on years of experience and degree attainment. Some critics saw that system as merely putting in your time for a pay raise and not proactively promoting professional growth that benefits students.

“I’m proud to be a leader of a group that is not shying away from measures of accountability,” stated Floersheim. A significant change from the traditional evaluation tool of steps and lanes, Q Comp is intended to incorporate an aspect of performance for all wage increases going forward.

Floersheim says Greenway’s move to utilize the Q Comp system is a microcosm of what is happening at the state and federal level: the increasing focus on teacher accountability, which dates back to the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001.

Working with the school district on developing a Q Comp program, Floersheim said has been an active demonstration of the level of trust between the teachers’ union and the district. Acting on good faith that they have the same goals is an important component of Q Comp.

Under Q Comp, each district writes specific goals for its schools, and each teacher, along with their supervisor, sets highly individualized annual goals for themselves. Demonstrating some measurable level of proficiency is intended to create a system of quality control, where teacher pay increases are linked to specific performance goals.

By formally accepting the Q Comp standards, Greenway has the opportunity to take advantage of additional state funds intended to compensate teachers. For years those funds were maxed out, and no new districts were able to apply for the funding. Last year the funding cap was raised to $88.118 million annually from the previous $75 million.

An example of the kind of proficiency measure Q Comp might evaluate would be creating a teacher growth plan that included a goal to help students become more proficient with vocabulary development. Teachers would use a pre-test to measure where their students are at, followed by instruction, and then a post-test to measure if there has been any improvement. “Teachers investigate how effective they are being with whatever teaching strategy they are using,” Floersheim stated. Calling this the process of individual action teacher research, he said that it promotes teachers taking purposeful action to improve their teaching effectiveness.

The Greenway teachers’ union most recently bargained last year for the 2015-2017 contract they are currently working under. Q Comp was an addition that went through acceptance by the teachers’ union this summer as a memo of understanding and addition to the current contract.

The Q Comp planning also includes evaluation of schools within the district, for instance setting a goal to improve student MCA test scores by a certain percentage, and are approved on an annual basis.

It is estimated that 58 percent of metro school districts use Q Comp as a teacher evaluation tool, and only about 23 percent of greater Minnesota schools employing it. School districts receive about $260 per student for participating in the program.