Greenway to continue in IASC

By Kathy Lynn,

KOZY Radio

Greenway schools will continue to be part of the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC).

On a 3-2 vote at their June 28 meeting, the school board of Independent School District 316 voted to approve participation in the IASC. The agenda item was on May’s agenda, but the Greenway board tabled the issue.

Previously, the IASC board previously voted on all measures. Changes allowing the administrative committee board to make decisions for the board forced the Greenway school board to stall the vote to participate last month. District 316 Board Chair Bill Hoeft said he was not comfortable allowing the committee to make decisions that the board, as a whole, might not approve. Directors Fred Tanner and Bob Schwartz cast the dissenting votes. The measure was approved, on the condition that the issue will be reviewed in six months.

ISD 316 also voted to send a letter of intent to drop out of the Special Ed IASC Coop in 2017-18. Superintendent David Pace said, “If we (ISD 316) can do a better job for less money, we have to consider that.” Discussions will continue.

The board also approved the revised 2016-17 budget and the revised 2017-2018 budget. The district will deficit spend almost a half million dollars. The approved 2017-2018 budget is approximately $401,489 over what the district will take in. Business Manager Randi Jorgensen presented the board with preliminary numbers.

The board approved the unpaid meal charge and debt collection procedure. Principals Jeff Britten and Sue Hoeft told the board that no child has ever been or will ever be stopped from eating school meals.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a renewal of consulting agreement with INAC for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

• Approved the facilities use agreement with Greenway Joint Recreation for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved a Professional Services Agreement with Children’s Mental Health for REACH programming, June 5, 2017-Aug. 3, 2017.

• Approved a purchase services agreement with Children’s Mental Health for Behavior Intervention Specialist support for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved a Library Service Agreement with the city of Coleraine for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved a professional services agreement with the city of Coleraine for police liaison services for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved professional services agreement with 321 Art Studio effective for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved a professional services agreement with ISD 2 (Hill City) for school psychologist services for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved professional services agreement with ISD 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin) for .2 FTE speech services effective for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved professional service agreement with ISD 319 for .5 FTE Speech Services for the 2017-18 school year at a rate of $51,870.

• Approved a professional service agreement with ISD 319 for .5 FTE Speech Services for the 2017-18 school year at a rate of $12,892.

• Approved agreement with ISD 319 for Alternative Learning Program effective Aug. 15, 2017-June 15, 2018.

• Approved professional services agreement with IASC (ISD 6070) for licensed hearing, physical and other health disability services, effective for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approved annual membership renewal with MREA (Minnesota Rural Education Association) for 2017-18 at a cost of $2,242

• Approved contract with Assistant to the Activities Director Contract, John Peterson, effective the 2017-18 school year at a rate of $18,200.

• Approved resignation of Sue Holm, Health & PE Teacher, effective the end of the 2016-17 school year.