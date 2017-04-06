Greenway to hire curriculum director

By Kathy Lynn,

KOZY/KMFY Radio

Independent School District 316 math teachers made a brief presentation last Wednesday night to the school board, explaining the new systems the math department is implementing to help students better understand the subject.

MCA-111 testing results showed that only 20 percent of Greenway students were proficient in math, compared to 47 percent statewide.

Heather Vranicar, Assessment Coordinator, explained to the board that students are taking more tests, which help teachers identify what skills their students are lacking. STAR tests, now known as Renaissance Star 360® tests, help teachers identify the information that students already understand.

According to the Renaissance website, “When you know precisely what students already understand, it’s easier to plan what to teach next.” Teachers have administered up to four tests this year, evaluating what they need to focus on to help students.

The board approved the hire of a Director of Curriculum and Teaching. Superintendent David Pace said it’s time to take the next step. “We were kind of at a cross road of which direction we go. Do we continue with this process? Do we try to balance it, or, do we have more boots on the ground every day.” The posted position will be responsible for developing and implementing educational programs to meet the district’s needs, including curriculum, instruction and staffing requirements.

The board also heard a presentation from the sixth grade Laurentian class trip.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the resignation of Roderick Mackay, teacher, effective June 2, 2017

• Approved the resignation of Andrew Sutherland, Special Education paraprofessional, effective April 7, 2017.

• Hired Kaycee Newman, Special Education Paraprofessional, effective March 24, 2017.

• Pulled the retirement request for Brenda Larson from the consent agenda to the regular agenda in order to publicly thank Larson for her years of service. The request was approved, effective October 31, 2017, with thanks from the board.