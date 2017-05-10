GRG Boys & Girls Clubs coming this fall

By Beth Bily

The Grand Rapids and Greenway communities will have another option for kids after school programming next fall.

At Monday’s Grand Rapids City Council work session, representatives of the Grand Rapids/Greenway Boys & Girls Clubs updated officials on the progress of the project, which is set to open doors to kids six to 18 on Sept. 5 – the first day of school.

“We’re ready to open up. We have our locations,” GRG Boys & Girls Clubs Board member Barb Sanderson told councilors.

Board Chair Dave Hagman, a retired teacher, noted that 3 to 6 p.m. is the highest “at risk time for kids in our communities.” While some students participate in athletics or other after school endeavors, he noted that studies have shown that over half of area kids aren’t involved.

In Greenway, Hagman also noted that the closing of the Bovey/Coleraine Youth Center left yet another gap in after school programming. Surveys indicate that 90 percent of Greenway families reported a lack of affordable programming as a major barrier to after school activities.

The Boys & Girls Clubs will utilize the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids and Greenway High School in Coleraine as beginning locations. The Boys & Girls Clubs have contracts in place with both school districts for use of their facilities. KOOTASCA Community Actions and Area Community Education also are backing the project.

Although those involved with getting the Boys & Girls Clubs project off the ground anticipated 80 participants in Grand Rapids and 50 in Greenway initially, Lori Kangas-Olson, executive director of GRG Boys & Girls Club, believes the numbers will be much higher.

Programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs, which will follow national models, is based around three guiding areas – academic excellence, leadership opportunities - such as volunteering and healthy lifestyles. Nationally, there are approximately 1 million Boys & Girls Clubs members. There are five other locations of Northland Boys & Girls Clubs, which serve approximately 6,000 students annually. Locally, executives are budgeting for about 300 to 400 to start here.

Funding for the GRG Boys & Girls Clubs will come from a variety of sources. The Blandin Foundation recently granted $308,000 for local programming. The clubs also are actively seeking donations from the public to round out the budget, which is about 70 to 75 percent in place for the first two years of operation.

There is a $10 annual fee for each student who wishes to participate, however, no one will be turned away due to the inability to pay. The Boys & Girls Clubs will be open from 3:30 to 8 p.m. after school and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the summer months. To learn more about the GRG Boys & Girls Clubs or to make a donation, visit https://bgcnorth.org/grg/