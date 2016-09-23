Ground broken for $1.6 million project

Local stakeholders and regional lawmakers gathered Monday in Grand Rapids at an official ground breaking for Swan Machine. The company’s new, permanent manufacturing facility will be located on Sixth Ave. SE, behind the Sherwin Williams paint store.

The $1.6 million project will provide the company with 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, with more land available for expansion.

The Perham-based manufacturer collectively employs about 150 persons. According to information from the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, Swan Machine is a job shop that takes direct orders for large and small fabrication runs from medium and large volume clients.

The company expects to add 10 to 16 positions over the next several years at its Grand Rapids location.

Swan Machine and its sister company, Kit Masters, were founded in 1996 by Darrin Swanson and his father, Keith.