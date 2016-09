Hermantown defeated Hibbing 2-0 in Boy’s Varsity Soccer. Game was played at Superior Sports Complex as part of Lake Superior Conference Day. (Hibbing is not in the Lake Superior Conference so this was a regular season game but not a conference game).

1st Half: No scoring

2nd Half:

1) Herm - Ryan Lenz (Graham Halvorson), 60th min

2) Herm - Parker Simmons (Parker Bjorlin), 72nd min.

Saves:

Hibbing Michael Kubena 13 saves

Hermantown A.J. Harris 4 saves

Hermantown now 5-1-2.