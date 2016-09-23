Highway 2 revamp aims to increase safety

SRNF Report

At last week’s meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council, officials heard from Roberta Dwyer, a project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, who explained a proposal affecting Trunk Highway 2 on the west side of Grand Rapids.

The measure calls for the number of east-bound lanes on TH 2 to be reduced from two to one between CSAH 62 in Cohasset and 19th Avenue in Grand Rapids. The other east-bound lane would be converted to a turning lane. Dwyer likened the proposal to Highway 2 in LaPrairie, which has one eastbound lane, two westbound lanes and a turn lane. Dwyer said that affected stretch of roadway has seen crash rates above what is expected and are near the critical crash rate where action needs to be taken.

Fifty percent of the crashes are rear-end events in the section with no left turn lanes and 35 percent of crashes are rear-end events in the section with left turn lanes. Dwyer added, “We do know that crashes can be reduced with left turn lanes.” If the project were to be approved, the work would be done in the summer of 2017 at a cost of approximately $150,000. There would be no local cost, according to MnDOT.

Area resident Kathryn Lepak was on hand to offer her support for the measure. Lepak described steps she had to take in order to avoid a serious accident while making a left hand turn onto East Grimsbo Road from the affected area on Highway 2. She said that most of her neighbors had similar stories.

“There aren’t enough accidents on this stretch to show up as a red zone yet and we’re just a few accidents away. We don’t need those accidents to prove that this is a dangerous road,” Lepak said. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bud Stone also voiced support for the project.

The Cohasset City Council will also be given the opportunity to consider the project. The project needs municipal consent from both Grand Rapids and Cohasset to proceed. Both Councils will have 30 days to vote on the matter.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the rezone of 0.3 acres of land located due east of the former Pizza Hut establishment from R-1 to GB in order to expand parking for Sammy’s Pizza.

• Accepted a bid in the amount of $5,553.00 from Range Cornice & Roofing Company to repair the Upper Lobby at the IRA Civic Center.

• Approved the termination of “Charges in Aid of Connection” (CIAC) agreement with Minnesota Energy Resources. The agreement stipulated that the city would pay Minnesota Energy Resources for a gas main connection for one of the city’s residences and that residents would reimburse the city over 10 years. All obligations have been met and the agreement terminated.

• Adopted a resolution awarding the sale of $2,170,000 General Obligation Street Reconstruction Bonds to Northland Securities at an interest rate of 1.88 percent.

• Accepted the resignation of Communications Specialist Jessica Setness from the Administration Department, and authorized staff to fill the vacancy.

• Approved a contract with LHB that would utilize the Neighborhood Economic Development Fund in the amount of $28,500 for further study of the Riverfront Performance Venue Feasibility Study if the current study progresses to phase 2.

• Approved the verified claims for the time period Aug. 16 to Sept. 2 in the amount of $2,130,189.69.