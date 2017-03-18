Hwy. 169 rollover results in death, serious injury

A one-car rollover accident on Highway 169 in southern Itasca County last weekend resulted in the death of one man and life-threatening injuries to two others.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, officers were called to the scene at 5:24 a.m. on March 11 at Highway 169 about six miles north of Hill City. A 2007 Volkswagen Passat had “vaulted over a driveway approach, rolled and came to rest on its wheels.”

Michael Joseph Washburn, 40 of Hill City, was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other occupants of the vehicle, Tomas Charles Cuellar, 39 of LaPrairie, and Bradley Gene Doree, 48 of Hill City, sustained life-threatening injuries. Both men were airlifted to medical facilities in Duluth.

It is unknown which of the occupants was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. It is also unknown if seat belts were used by any of the occupants and whether or not alcohol was a factor, according to the state patrol. Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.