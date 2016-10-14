IASC to offer Healthcare Core class to area high school students

Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) has an exciting line up of student programs this year. Among them is a popular Healthcare Core class provided by Itasca Community College which covers the basic knowledge and competencies necessary for any healthcare career. Students are exposed to a variety of careers and can earn certifications in the healthcare field early.

And, agrees, IASC Board Chair Matt Grose and Itasca Community College Provost Bart Johnson, students can start working right away to experience the health care environment and build a pathway to further their education in the healthcare field. “This course is a great opportunity for students to explore their options in the field of healthcare – and there are many healthcare opportunities in our local area,” says Johnson.

“There is a documented need for people in the healthcare field,” says Grose. “To be able to create pathways for our local students to earn good local jobs is of great benefit to our region. We are fortunate to have willing partners in the school districts and excellent programs at Itasca Community College to create opportunities for students.”

With the aid of telepresence – a high-definition video conferencing solution that allows teachers to reach students in multiple locations – Deer River, Greenway, Bigfork, and Grand Rapids high schools will receive the course.

Grose credits the relationships within IASC – a collaborative that includes both school districts and higher education – for this opportunity for students. “The mission and vision of IASC are all about teaching, learning and opportunities for kids. Working together to make this program a reality is just living out the mission and vision of IASC.” Johnson adds, “Education should be about learning, but also about exploring options for what students want to do with their lives. This course is a great example of that.”